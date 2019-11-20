Sondland: Security aid was 'absolutely' contingent on investigation announcement

.@POTUS is now standing on South Lawn reading - from handwritten notes - quotes from Sondland testimony: pic.twitter.com/9LqG1k4Bpt — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 20, 2019 Share this -







'I was shocked,' Sondland says about claim he was involved in 'drug deal' with Ukraine During an exchange with GOP counsel Stephen Castor, Sondland was asked what his reaction was when he heard about earlier closed-door testimony from another key witness that former national security adviser John Bolton said Sondland was involved in a "drug deal" with Ukraine. "I was shocked," Sondland testified Wednesday. Castor was referring to testimony by former Russia adviser on the National Security Council, Fiona Hill, who said after a July 10 meeting with Sondland, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, other U.S. officials and Ukrainians, that Sondland was pushing the investigations. Hill then said Bolton told her to report what she had seen and heard to NSC counsel John Eisenberg. "Go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up on this," Bolton said, according to Hill's testimony.







Dems say the legal threshold for bribery has been met:



.@RepSwalwell tells @NBCNews



Dems say the legal threshold for bribery has been met:

.@RepSwalwell tells @NBCNews

"Schiff-Sondland exchange revealed necessary elements to show high crimes and misdemeanors (abuse of power and extortion) and bribery."#ImpeachmentHearing — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 20, 2019







The Nunes moment that has Twitter meming The moment of the hearing so far — aside from the various bombshells dropped by Sondland — is Nunes' reaction going into the first break. As Schiff called the break, Nunes sneaked a look at Stephen Castor, the staff attorney for the GOP at the impeachment hearings. Nunes reaction immediately after Sondland's session with majority counsel. pic.twitter.com/6qCxtAUn4u — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) November 20, 2019 It's already getting remixed. Castor: wtf can I do with that? pic.twitter.com/eVJ2RYPrEb — sayWut?! (@KJLINYC) November 20, 2019 pic.twitter.com/l66QQ3lwnV — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 20, 2019







Pence disputes Sondland testimony that he knew about concerns over delayed aid Pence's office responded to Sondland's assertion that he told the vice president about concerns that aid to Ukraine had been frozen because of investigations of the Bidens and the 2016 election sought by the Trump administration: "The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations," a statement from the VP's chief of staff, Marc Short, said. "Ambassador Gordon Sondland was never alone with Vice President Pence on the September 1 trip to Poland. This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened. Multiple witnesses have testified under oath that Vice President Pence never raised Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden, Crowdstrike, Burisma, or investigations in any conversation with Ukrainians or President Zelensky before, during, or after the September 1 meeting in Poland." Mike Pence speaks on the future of the US relationship with China at the Wilson Center's inaugural Frederic V. Malek Public Service Leadership lecture, in Washington, on Oct. 24, 2019. Nichola Kamm / AFP - Getty Images







Sondland says he's a 'proud' amigo; Volker, not so much Nunes used part of his questioning to ask Sondland if he was part of the "three amigos" — a nickname for the alleged shadow policy team in Ukraine of Sondland, Perry and Volker. "I'm a proud member of the three amigos," Volker replied, smiling. Nunes responded, "and that's the same thing Ambassador Volker said yesterday." Actually, it's not. Volker, in fact, said, "I never used that term — and frankly cringe when I hear it." "For me, the 'three amigos' will always refer to Sen. John McCain, Sen. Joseph Lieberman and Sen. Lindsey Graham, in reference to their work to support the surge in Iraq," Volker said Tuesday. Volker added that he was "never aware" of "any designation by Trump or anyone else" putting himself, Sondland or Perry "or the three of us as a group in charge of Ukraine policy."







Ken Starr on Fox: "This obviously has been one of those bombshell days." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 20, 2019






