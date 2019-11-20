Sondland testimony targets Trump, Pompeo and confirms deal with Ukraine Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland is pointing the finger at President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton in explosive public testimony on Wednesday in which he says explicitly there was a "quid quo pro" linking a White House visit for Ukraine's president to investigations into Trump's political opponents. Under fire from all sides after multiple witnesses contradicted his earlier deposition, Sondland blames everyone but himself for the pressure campaign on Ukraine now driving impeachment proceedings against Trump. He plans to show up for his televised hearing with reams of new text messages and emails he said prove the highest levels of the White House and the State Department were in on it. "They knew what we were doing and why," Sondland plans to tell the House Intelligence Committee, according to his opening statement obtained by NBC News. "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret." He says he knows House members have questioned about whether there "was there a quid pro quo" and adds that when to comes to the White House meeting sought by Ukraine's leader, "The answer is yes." Read the full story here. Share this -







Sondland arrives for testimony before House Intel U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, center, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20, 2019. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP







Get ready for a huge day in American politics If you thought the political news was already intense, dizzying and historic, brace yourself for what's happening today. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill, Amb. to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies in the impeachment probe — the most highly anticipated public hearing yet in the proceedings. Then, at 2:30 pm ET, Laura Cooper of the Defense Department and David Hale of the State Department have their turns before the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry. And at 9 p.m. ET from Atlanta, 10 Democratic presidential candidates — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer – participate in the fifth round of Dem debates, this one hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post. Phew. Sondland's testimony is significant because it comes after the State Department's David Holmes revealed behind closed-door testimony that he overheard a phone conversation between the E.U. ambassador and President Trump, in which the two men discussed "the investigation" — ostensibly into Joe Biden. Get the rest of First Read's take.







Where things stand so far in the impeachment inquiry, by the numbers House Democrats are quickly racking up testimony from the many witnesses in their impeachment inquiry. Here's where things stand so far: 38 subpoenas issued (1 withdrawn).

Four public hearings.

About 20 hours of public testimony from seven witnesses.

15 closed-door depositions; two closed-door transcribed interviews.

More than 120 hours of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses.







ANALYSIS: Witnesses take a toll on Trump's impeachment defenses They both wore the uniforms of their country during congressional testimony, but Alexander Vindman struck the reverse image of Oliver North. Thirty-two years ago, North — then a Marine lieutenant colonel on the National Security Council staff — testified before Congress about his role in defying Congress to deliver aid to Nicaraguan rebels. On Tuesday, Vindman, currently an Army lieutenant colonel on the National Security Council staff, told House impeachment investigators that it was "improper" for President Donald Trump to "demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent." Had Vindman stood alone — under attack as he was from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and other allies of the president — he would have made for a compelling accuser. But later in the day, his conclusion was supported by two witnesses — former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council staffer and longtime GOP Hill aide Tim Morrison — who said that it was not "appropriate" for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate an American citizen, particularly one, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a political rival of the president. In the end, Vindman was just the most riveting of four witnesses who delivered testimony that was deeply damaging to Trump's remaining defenses against allegations that he was personally involved in pushing for an arms-for-investigations deal. Read the full analysis.






