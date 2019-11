Sondland's 6 most important lines during impeachment testimony Sondland delivered explosive testimony in the House impeachment inquiry Wednesday. Here are some of his best lines: 1. "I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo'? With regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes." 2. "We followed the president's orders.” 3. "Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret" — on how Pence, Pompeo, Bolton and others were aware of his efforts in Ukraine. Read the best lines. Share this -







House Intel members begin question round The break has concluded. The House Intelligence Committee is now beginning the five-minute member round of questions. The committee has 22 members, so this should take about two hours, barring any other breaks. At this point, the afternoon hearing is going to be delayed from the planned 2:30 p.m. start time. It's unclear when that will start.







Photographer captures Trump's handwritten talking points responding to Sondland The president brought his own talking points, written out by hand, possibly with one of those Sharpies he's known to prefer. President Donald Trump, departing the White House on his way to Texas to visit an Apple factory, stopped in front of reporters to defend himself amid testimony by the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, by reading from handwritten notes insisting he did not want a "quid pro quo." Trump began reading notes of what he says he spoke about during an early September phone call with Sondland, who was trying to figure out whether roughly $400 million in military aid was being linked to investigations into the Bidens. At least some of Trump's talking points were captured by a Reuters photographer outside the White House. "I want nothing/I want nothing/I want no quid pro quo/Tell Zellinsky (sic) to do the right thing," Trump's notes show, apparently referring to testimony from Sondland that that was the president's response when asked what he wanted from Ukraine. Read the story.







Members to start questioning after a brief break The second staff round of staff questions has concluded. Schiff just announced a brief break — 30 minutes — from the Sondland hearing. When the committee returns, the five-minute member round will begin.







Now it's Dems who've left the hearing room Several Republicans have now returned to the hearing room, but many Democrats have left. Just Schiff, Speier, Demings and Krishnamoorthi, plus Goldman, are here now. (Members are permitted to come and go from hearings as they wish.) Share this -







White House: Trump, on Sondland call, 'wanted nothing' from Ukraine "Ambassador Sondland's testimony made clear that in one of the few brief phone calls he had with President Trump, the president clearly stated that he 'wanted nothing' from Ukraine and repeated 'no quid pro quo' over and over again," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday in response to the ambassador's testimony. "In fact, no quid pro quo ever occurred. The U.S. aid to Ukraine flowed, no investigation was launched, and President Trump has met and spoken with President Zelenskiy. Democrats keep chasing ghosts."