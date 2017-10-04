Sonny Melton

Sonny, 29, and his wife, Heather, were celebrating their wedding anniversary at the music festival when gunfire rang out.

Heather Melton told the TODAY show that Sonny, an emergency room nurse, put his arm around her back as they started running. A moment later, she said she felt a bullet hit her husband's back.

“He could walk in a room and smile that infectious smile, and people just really felt that he cared for them,” Melton said.