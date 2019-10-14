Matt Korade

58m ago / 3:02 PM UTC

'Sooo wrong': Trump attacks Schiff, whistleblower over characterization of Ukraine call

President Donald Trump attacked House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., again on Monday morning over his characterization of Trump's July phone call with the newly elected president of Ukraine — a conversation that figures at the center of the House impeachment inquiry.

Trump again said Schiff's comments at a hearing with the acting director of national intelligence last month "fraudulently" fabricated Trump's statements during the call. He also said the whistleblower who filed an official complaint about the call had gotten his conversation with the Ukrainian president "sooo wrong."

NBC News has reported that Schiff himself described his opening remarks at the hearing as a "parody" and that some of his phrasing matches the White House's own summary of what Trump said.

Geoff Bennett

37m ago / 3:23 PM UTC

This week's schedule of depositions and deadlines

Here's the House impeachment inquiry deposition and deadline schedule for the rest of the week.

Happening today

Fiona Hill, Trump's former top Russia adviser, appears for a closed deposition.

Tuesday

  • House returns from recess.
  • Subpoena deadline for Rudy Giuliani to turn over documents.
  • Subpoena deadlines for Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to turn over documents.
  • Request deadline for the office of Vice President Mike Pence to turn over documents.

Wednesday

  • Subpoena deadlines for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to turn over documents.

Thursday 

  • Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland agrees to appear and testify for closed-door deposition.

Friday

  • Subpoena deadline for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to turn over documents.
  • Subpoena deadline for Energy Secretary Rick Perry to turn over documents.

 

56m ago / 3:04 PM UTC

What are the allegations against Trump?

Trump & Ukraine: How did we get here?

Oct. 14, 201910:46

Allan Smith and Josh Lederman

2h ago / 1:59 PM UTC

Trump's former top Russia aide set to testify in impeachment inquiry

Fiona Hill, who until August served as President Donald Trump's top Russia analyst, is set to testify to the House privately on Monday under subpoena as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president.

Hill plans to tell Congress that Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland circumvented the administration to pursue a shadow foreign policy on Ukraine, a person familiar with her expected testimony told NBC News last week.

Fiona Hill, senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council, in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 2, 2019.Evan Vucci / AP file

A former senior White House official told NBC News that Hill's appearance has caused concern among those close to Trump because she played a central role in the administration's Russian and Ukrainian policy. Read more about her expected testimony.

Josh Lederman

2h ago / 1:57 PM UTC

Ambassador to E.U. to testify he doesn't know why Ukraine aid was held up

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify to Congress this week that he did not know why United States military assistance to Ukraine was held up nor who ordered it, according to a person with knowledge of Sondland’s testimony.

Sondland, who is under subpoena from the House, plans to testify before the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry on Thursday. Read more about his expected testimony.

President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, second from right, as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base, in Brussels, Belgium on July 10, 2018.Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

Alex Seitz-Wald and Elizabeth Janowski

2h ago / 1:57 PM UTC

Democratic Rep. Van Drew opposes impeachment. He'll tell you he's on the 'right side of history.'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew has become perhaps the most vocal opponent in his party to removing President Donald Trump — one of just seven House Democrats holding back support for the impeachment inquiry.

Read why Van Drew, D-N.J., hasn't been shy about explaining his position.

Jeff Van Drew speaks to members of the media outside a closed House Democrats organizational meeting at Longworth House Office Building on Nov. 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.Alex Wong / Getty Images file
51m ago / 3:09 PM UTC

Why Democrats are sure Adam Schiff is the perfect person to take on Trump

No one understands the political perils of impeaching a president quite like Rep. Adam Schiff. The California Democrat won a House seat in 2000 by defeating a Republican who had become nationally prominent as a House manager of President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

Read Jonathan Allen's analysis of why House Democrats think Schiff, now the Intelligence Committee chairman, is the right person to lead the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. 

Rep. Adam Schiff at a news conference on Capitol Hill in on March 30, 2017.Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

NBC News

2h ago / 2:20 PM UTC

Welcome to the NBC News impeachment live blog. Here's a primer.