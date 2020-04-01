Adela Suliman
1h ago / 11:55 AM UTC
Sounds of our time? People around the world share recordings during coronavirus lockdowns
Birds chirping in New York City, rainfall in India and clapping for health care workers in Belfast — those are just a few of the sounds collected on a website that is crowdsourcing audio of the coronavirus lockdowns from across the globe.
Cities and Memories, run by U.K.-based sound artist Stuart Fowkes, is undertaking a global collaborative project to document a unique social moment and has received contributions from people staying home in more than 70 countries.
"The world hasn’t sounded quite like this during our lifetimes," writes Fawkes on the site. "Whether it’s something simple like less traffic, or how you can hear more birdsong and wildlife, through to how people are coming together through song and music."
The project has sparked interest online with #StayHomeSounds garnering support and organizers urging people to submit their recordings but cautioning avid listeners not to defy lockdown rules to go outside.
Global Update on the coronavirus pandemic with Willem Marx
Saphora Smith
53m ago / 12:16 PM UTC
Global death toll jumps significantly in past 24 hours
The global death toll from the coronavirus has jumped significantly in the past 24 hours.
Shortly before 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the global death toll was nearing 38,000. On Wednesday at around the same time, it was more than 43,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Italy and Spain account for nearly half of the global total fatalities, recording more than 21,400 deaths combined.
Safia Samee Ali
54m ago / 12:16 PM UTC
Cruise ship passengers desperately plead with Florida to allow them in
Andrea Anderson and others aboard the MS Zaandam are begging Florida officials to let them dock after having been rejected by by Chile, Peru and Argentina, which all sealed their ports amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t know if they are going to accept us, I hope they do,” said Anderson, 63, a fiber artist from Maineville, Ohio. “We need to get off this ship.”
Four people have died on the ship, at least two from the coronavirus, nine others have tested positive and 179 others are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
Adela Suliman
1h ago / 12:06 PM UTC
Home of the U.S. Open turns from tennis court to hospital
The home of the U.S. Open, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (NTC) in New York City, is preparing to turn into a 350-bed hospital, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Wednesday.
The 12 courts at the NTC's indoor training center will provide almost 100,000 square feet of supplemental hospital space, officials said.
“It’s an incredibly small part, but it’s the least we can do,” Danny Zausner, the NTC's Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. New York City continues to be among the hardest-hit places in the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.
Elizabeth Chuck
7m ago / 1:02 PM UTC
New York cancels spring break, orders remote learning to continue
The New York education department has canceled spring break for all public school districts in the state, ordering remote learning to continue during the scheduled time off.
“Districts must continue to provide remote instruction for students, meals for students, and child care for essential workers every weekday between April 1, 2020, and April 14, 2020, even if the district is scheduled to be on spring break during that time,” the education department said in a statement.
In New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, public schools have been shuttered through at least April 20. Spring break was scheduled to take place between April 9 and April 17; it will now only span April 9 and April 10, covering part of Passover and Good Friday.
The move was made to help keep families at home and avoid the spread of the coronavirus, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a video posted on Tuesday night.
Dawn Liu and Vivi Wu
2h ago / 11:34 AM UTC
For China's overworked IT professionals, coronavirus lockdown means longer days
For Chinese information technology workers who already had to grapple with punishing work schedules, coronavirus lockdowns across the country have meant increased workloads, higher expectations from bosses and colleagues and ever more blurred boundaries between work and personal life.
China's IT industry already had a notorious "996" work culture, in which people work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. But some describe the current working-from-home mode as closer to "007" — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And the extra overtime is unpaid.
Reuters
2h ago / 11:29 AM UTC
Swedish airline crews retrain to help hospitals fight coronavirus
Airline crews in Sweden, grounded by the coronavirus outbreak, are training in basic hospital duties to help plug gaps in the Swedish healthcare system, Reuters reports.
Cabin crew from the crisis-hit Scandinavian airline SAS, are learning new skills such as sterilizing equipment, making hospital beds and providing information to patients and their relatives.
Sweden is among the few European countries that has defied lockdown trends but healthcare officials in Stockholm have scrambled to set up a temporary hospital in a convention center and warned of a lack of staff and safety equipment to meet the crisis.
Peter Jeary
2h ago / 11:20 AM UTC
New London hospital opens to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients
Matthew Bodner
2h ago / 11:14 AM UTC
Putin works from home after possible coronavirus exposure
Russian President Vladimir Putin is now practicing social distancing and working remotely after a doctor who met with him last week tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said Wednesday.
Dr. Denis Protsenko met Putin for a tour of the Kummunarka Hospital, Moscow's main coronavirus treatment center. On Tuesday, he said had tested positive for coronavirus and was working remotely from his isolated office.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters said that Putin would conduct his first teleconference meeting Wednesday afternoon, and that the meeting would be live streamed for all to see.