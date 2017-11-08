Sources: Ed Gillespie Has Called Ralph Northam to Concede

Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio cruised to re-election Tuesday in New York City, NBC News projects.
DNC Chair: Virginia Is 'Blueprint' For New Democratic Party
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez heralded Democrat Ralph Northam’s win in Virginia as “a blueprint for what we’re doing everywhere.”
“This is a really important night, and it’s not only an important night for Virginia, but it’s a blueprint for what we’re doing everywhere which is competing in every zip code, and telling our story,” he told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
The DNC has been embroiled in scandal after a new book by former interim chair highlighted a fundraising deal between the Clinton campaign and the Committee well before she’d won the nomination, earning further calls of a “rigged” election by the president.
“The new DNC demonstrated its commitment to organizing for our values,” Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters minutes later. “Tonight’s success is just the beginning."
Democrats Win A.G. and Lt. Gov Races in Virginia
Democrats continue to roll in Virginia as incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring skated to re-election and Justin Fairfax became the state’s next lieutenant governor, NBC News projects.
Fairfax will take the job vacated by Democratic Governor-elect Ralph Northam.
Gillespie ‘Did Not Embrace Me,' Trump Tweets
President Donald Trump blamed Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate for losing Tuesday night, tweeting that Ed Gillespie "worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for."
But Gillespie did embrace much of Trump's message, running dark anti-sanctuary city ads about crime and the MS-13 gang and vowing to protect Confederate statues. Trump tweeted support of the candidate, and recorded a robocall for him, too.
In early exit polling by NBC News, 49 percent of Virginia voters said that Trump was not a factor in their vote for governor. Another 32 percent said one reason for their vote was to express opposition to Trump. Just 16 percent said their vote was guided by support for Trump.
Quiet, Then Cheers, at Northam's Election Night Party
Fairfax, Va. — Attendees were still trickling into Ralph Northam’s election night party here when NBC News called race for the Democrat almost two hours before most were expecting a result.
The sound on the TVs at the front of the room had not been turned on when the race was initially called, but a cheer went up in the crowd as soon as their attention was turned to the screens. The room at the George Mason University student center quickly took on a party vibe as attendees headed to the bar and live musicians took the stage.
Sources: Ed Gillespie Has Called Ralph Northam to Concede
Republican Ed Gillespie has called Democrat Ralph Northam to concede, two sources familiar with the call said Tuesday night.
Northam defeated Gillespie in the Virginia governor's race, according to NBC News projections.
Danica Roem Becomes First Transgender State Legislator
Democrat Danica Roem became the first transgender person to be elected to a state legislature on Tuesday after defeating a 13-term member of Virginia's House of Delegates.
Roem, a former newspaper reporter, first made history in June after defeating three other Democrats to become the first transgender woman to win a primary race to serve in the state government.
Hillary Clinton won Roem's district with more than 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 election.
Democrat Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor's Race, NBC News Projects
Democrat Ralph Northam bested Republican Ed Gillespie to win Virginia's governor's race, NBC News projects.
Polls showed Gillespie closing the gap on Northam in the final weeks of what had become a bitter and negative campaign. But the Democrat easily held on Tuesday after a race in which he focused heavily on tying Gillespie to President Donald Trump.
Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by five points in Virginia in 2016.
Democrats Celebrate Early Local Win in New Hampshire
The Democratic National Committee congratulated Democrat Joyce Craig for winning the Manchester, New Hampshire, mayoral race Tuesday, unseating Republican incumbent Mayor Ted Gatsas, who was running for his fifth term.
She will be the first ever woman to serve as mayor in Manchester.
"It’s time for a new era of economic vibrancy, and Mayor-elect Craig has what it takes to make it happen,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement emailed to reporters.
A Twitter account that appears to be Gatsas’ campaign tweeted a concession. “Congratulations to Mayor-elect @JoyceCraigNH and her team on a hard fought victory!” he wrote. The pair faced off in the same race in 2015, with Gatsas winning by just 64 votes, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Media Trickles in at Ralph Northam Election Night Party
The Virginia governor's race is the main event for many political watchers waiting on Tuesday's returns. But it appears Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam has not drawn the same level of media interest as Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff did when he ran for Congress in June.
Ossoff unsuccessfully ran for the seat vacated by former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Democrats hoped to score an upset win in the traditionally red district in what was one of the first high-profile races since President Donald Trump's election.