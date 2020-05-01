South Africa eases lockdown of battered economy South Africa took its first shaky steps on Friday towards rolling back one of the world's strictest lockdowns, seeking a balance between containing the disease and providing much-needed relief for the economy. While South Africa has recorded relatively low numbers of 5,647 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths so far out of a population of 58 million, the economic hardship has been severe in a country that was in recession even before the pandemic. The National Treasury forecasts the economy will contract 5.8 percent this year. The five-week shutdown Africa's most advanced economy has threatened to send already rampant unemployment soaring and reopening the economy is proving harder than closing it down. New regulations were finalized only on Wednesday and led to some confusion. Under the first phase of easing, only some sectors may restart operations, and with limited staff. Restaurants, for example, can now resume business but only for food deliveries. Many businesses are weighing whether to reopen at all. Share this -







Colorado paramedic who died of coronavirus after traveling to help NYC to be honored Mayor de Blasio honors volunteer paramedic from Colorado who died of coronavirus May 1, 2020 02:17 A Colorado paramedic who has died of coronavirus after traveling to New York City to help during the pandemic will be given a "special memorial," New York City Bill de Blasio said Friday. "We have lost someone who came to our aid, to our defense," de Blasio said of Paul Cary, 66. De Blasio added that the loss was "very, very painful," and said Cary's actions were heroic. "We’re going to find a way to create a special memorial for Paul right here in New York City," the mayor said. "I want you to remember, if you really want to honor these heroes, then it's up to you to stick to the rules we’re following now," de Blasio said, addressing New Yorkers about social-distancing rules. "Lives you save could include our first responders and our health care heroes," he said. "I want to make it personal for you." Share this -







Photo: Cleaning a Rome rooftop Andrew Medichini / AP A worker disinfects the roof terrace of the Atlantic Hotel in Rome on Wednesday. After seven weeks in lockdown, Italians are regaining some freedoms. Starting on May 4, public parks and gardens will re-open and people will be able to visit relatives who live in the same region. See more compelling photos as some lockdowns begin to ease in The Week in Pictures. Share this -







WHO official says agency not invited to take part in China's virus investigation China has not invited the World Health Organization to take part in an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the global health authority's representative in the country. Dr. Gauden Galea told Sky News on Friday: "We know that some national investigation is happening but at this stage, we have not been invited to join." "The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied," he added. "The priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent the reoccurrence." Read the rest here. Share this -







India extends lockdown by two weeks India said it would extend its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks on Friday after it was originally set to end May 4, but would allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones, according to government officials. India's biggest and most economically-important cities — including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad — will all be classed as red zones, infection hotspots, and kept under strict lockdown. To qualify as a green zone, eligible for quicker lifting of restrictions, an area would have had to report no new infections for three weeks. India has reported more than 35,000 cases and 1,147 confirmed deaths from the virus. The official toll is far lower than in the U.S. and many European countries, although the true extent of infection may be higher in a country where millions of people do not have access to sufficient healthcare. The world's biggest lockdown — imposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 — has pummeled India's economy, depriving millions of day laborers of income and stranding rural migrants in cities where they can no longer afford rent or food. The government also issued an order on Friday to provide special trains for stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students to return home. Share this -







Using plastic markers, Greek workers defy ban to mark Labor Day Greek workers wearing protective masks and respecting social distancing measures protest in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens on Friday. Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images Greek workers and students wearing masks and gloves lined up outside parliament to commemorate May Day, defying a government ban on movement imposed to fight the coronavirus. Using colorful plastic markers placed on the ground to help them observe distance rules, hundreds of protesters joined a rally organized by the Communist-affiliated group PAME. The protesters waved flags, chanted slogans and held banners reading "No sacrifice for the bosses." Movement restrictions in Greece — imposed in March as part of a nationwide lockdown — will be gradually eased starting on Monday like many other countries in Europe. The conservative government has promised to work to protect jobs in a country that has only just emerged from a decade-long debt crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economic output. The country has reported 2,591 cases and 140 deaths as of Friday. Share this -





