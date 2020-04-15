South Dakota Gov. Noem, who opposed stay-home order, now faces coronavirus hot spot North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters in Pierre, S.D. on March, 5, 2020. Stephen Groves / AP file Despite an outbreak in South Dakota's biggest city and criticism that there's no statewide shelter in place order, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday the state is doing better than expected and "bending the curve." "We have cut our peak, and that's a good thing and that is encouraging to all of us," Noem said at a news briefing. "Our health care system can handle what's coming at us." The Republican governor made her remarks as the number of people who've tested positive for coronavirus in the state rose to 1,168, due in large part to a cluster of cases stemming from a meat processing plant in Sioux Falls. There have been six deaths in the state. Read the full story here. Share this -







Harry and Meghan donate more than $100k from royal wedding to charity Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, ride in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Matt Cardy / Getty Images file Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday they are donating profits made from the broadcast of their royal wedding to a charity working to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain, an organization working to alleviate hunger, after discussing the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury. "The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19," the couple's spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. Read the full article here. Share this -







Los Angeles County has another record day of deaths At least 42 more Los Angeles County residents have died from coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday, in a second consecutive day of biggest one-day spikes. The death toll from the pandemic had reached 403 by midday, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The department had reported 40 new, confirmed fatalities on Tuesday, which was then the city's highest number of daily deaths in the pandemic. Share this -







Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to make recess appointments President Donald Trump threatened to adjourn both chambers of Congress on Wednesday, lashing out at lawmakers for holding up nominees to federal judgeships and key administration roles amid the pandemic. "The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony Pro Forma sessions is a dereliction of duty," Trump said. Trump said that hundreds of nominations have been stalled in the Senate, which is not slated to meet until April 20 and has been holding pro form sessions, which are generally brief meetings in the chamber. The House is not expected to meet until May 4. Both chambers have managed to hold sessions and pass legislation related to the pandemic. Share this -







Cinemark plans to reopen its movie theaters by July Cinemark is developing a plan to reopen movie theaters as of July, the company said Wednesday. The company shut down theaters across the country on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Plano, Texas-based firm, which owns 345 theaters in the U.S., told investors it was readying a rolling plan to get theaters open in time for the July 17 release of the Warner Bros. action thriller “Tenet,” followed by Disney’s delayed release “Mulan,” now scheduled for July 24. Theaters would either operate at 50 percent occupancy, or sell every other seat, in order to maintain any social distancing regulations that were still in place, CEO Mark Zoradi said on a call with investors Wednesday. The return to business would also be staggered across multiple months and involve reduced operating hours, a spokeswoman told NBC News. Share this -







California says that gig workers can get unemployment benefits due to COVID-19 losses California’s top labor official said in a letter released Tuesday that anyone in the state who has lost income and is an independent contractor can seek financial benefits from the state. This specifically includes gig workers who deliver for companies like Amazon, or drive for Uber or Lyft, among many others. Gig workers have existed in something of a legal limbo that left them without benefits including unemployment. Labor activists have argued that the bulk of these workers should have been misclassified as contractors rather than employees, entitling them to unemployment benefits. Beginning in two weeks, affected workers can submit their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application, which is funded by newly released money as allocated under the new federal CARES Act, the landmark bill recently passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the new unemployment system, affected individuals will now be able to be paid an additional $600 within 24 to 48 hours, Labor Commissioner Julie Su wrote. Separately, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a new ordinance requiring companies to provide protective equipment for grocery, drug store, and gig economy food delivery workers in unincorporated parts of the sprawling county, covering approximately 1 million people. Share this -







Trump to announce new guidelines on Thursday for states to reopen amid coronavirus President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will hold a news conference at the White House on Thursday afternoon to finalize new guidelines for "various states" to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump touted progress in cities such as Baltimore, St. Louis and New Orleans and claimed that the data suggests much of the country has "passed the peak" on new cases. The president has been eager to reopen the country and kick-start the economy, much to the chagrin of governors and public health officials who have pressed for more medical supplies, widespread testing and economic relief before lifting stay-at-home orders. Share this -







Photo: Protesters rage over Ohio lockdown Joshua A. Bickel / Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY NETWORK Protesters shout outside the Statehouse Atrium where reporters listen to Gov. Mike DeWine's update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Monday, April 13, 2020. About 100 people assembled outside the building to protest the state's continued stay at home order and non-essential business closures. Share this -







Her father's delirium was a first sign of coronavirus. He's not the only one. Frank Carter celebrated his 82nd birthday with his wife and daughters this past February. His daughter, Nicole, top right, noticed signs of cognitive problems in Carter about a week before he died from COVID-19. Courtesy of Nicole Hutcherson Nicole Hutcherson first noticed something was wrong with her father — normally a spry early-riser who enjoyed yard work and home renovation projects — earlier this month, when he wasn't getting out of bed until nearly midday. Her dad, Frank M. Carter, 82, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, insisted he felt fine, despite some nausea and vomiting. Hutcherson suspected he was dehydrated, so she went to his house to give him intravenous fluids. Hutcherson is a nurse, and had supplies on hand. Read the full story here. Share this -





