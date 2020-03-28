South Korea has more recoveries than active cases for first time For the first time since the initial coronavirus infection was recorded in South Korea, the total number of people released on full recovery has surpassed the total number of patients undergoing treatment, health officials said Saturday. “We believe this to be the result of selfless efforts made by the public, who worked to maintain disinfectant process while actively participating in the social distancing,” said Kwon Joon Wook, the deputy head of Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure during a regular briefing. He stressed, however, that Koreans "must not let complacency take place" as infections are still causing deaths. As such, people should not break the strict social distancing measures until at least April 5, or else face fines or even a year-long imprisonment, he said. There are 9,478 cases recorded in South Korea and 4,811 of those cases are recovered, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Share this -







Hospitals make room for COVID-19 patients by trying to treat people at home As rapidly filling hospitals scramble to make room for coronavirus patients, a growing number of providers are experimenting with a new approach to free up beds: sending patients to receive hospital-level monitoring and care in their own homes. Maintenance workers convert a hospital room to treat coronavirus patients at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md. earlier this week. Win McNamee / Getty Images In Boston, Brigham and Women's Hospital is launching a program next week to send some coronavirus patients home with devices that allow doctors to monitor their oxygen level and heart rate remotely — the kind of close observation that typically requires hospitalization, Dr. David Levine, a physician and a researcher at the hospital, said. "It's going to empty our really important beds and slow the drain on personal protective equipment," he said. Read the full story here.







Delta offers free flights for medical volunteers Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain regions of the U.S. significantly impacted by the outbreak, the airline said in a statement late Friday evening. Eligible medical volunteers will be able to book round-trip Delta flights free of charge to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, and work in coordination with the state and local government offices. "Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.," said Bill Lentsch, Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer. The carrier will also look at the possibility of expanding this program to other regions in need, including California, New York, and Washington, the statement said.







Thousands arrested for violating curfew in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka police say they have arrested thousands of people — including many who were praying in a mosque — for violating a countrywide curfew imposed as a part of stringent measures designed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of positive cases has risen to 106 and the government has ordered police to strictly impose the curfew to ensure social distancing across the country. On a tip that a group of people were praying in a mosque in the town of Horowpathana, about 124 miles north of Capital Colombo, police and health officials went to the mosque and arrested 18 while several dozens have fled. The government has banned nonessential travel. Police have arrested 4,600 and seized 1,125 vehicles for violating curfew since March 20.







Mexican president toughens stance, tells people to stay home Mexico's president urged people to stay indoors to prevent an "overwhelming" spread of coronavirus, taking his strongest stance yet against the pandemic. "We have to stay in our homes, we have to keep a healthy distance," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a 14-minute video posted on YouTube on Friday. He also warned that the health system may not be able to cope with a mass outbreak of cases, although Mexico has so far registered far fewer cases than other countries. Mexican health officials reported 717 cases of coronavirus on Friday, up from 585 a day before. The country has reported 12 deaths from the disease so far. "If we don't stay inside our homes the number of infection cases could shoot up, and it would saturate our hospitals," Obrador added. "It would be overwhelming."







U.N. postpones nuclear weapons conference UNITED NATIONS — The 191 parties to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty have decided to postpone a conference to review its implementation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations said Friday. The treaty is considered the cornerstone of global efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and the parties hold a major conference every five years to discuss how it is working. The meeting had been scheduled for April 27-May 22 at U.N. headquarters in New York. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the review conference will be held "as soon as the circumstances permit, but no later than April 2021." The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which reached its 50th anniversary March 5, is credited with preventing the spread of nuclear weapons to dozens of nations. It has succeeded in doing this via a grand global bargain: Nations without nuclear weapons committed not to acquire them; those with them committed to move toward their elimination; and all endorsed everyone's right to develop peaceful nuclear energy.






