South Korea reports 18 new cases, connected to nightclub transmissions South Korea reported 18 new cases on Saturday, a revert to confirmed cases in two-digits figures, as health workers scramble to trace contacts after detecting a slew of transmissions on Friday linked to nightclub-goers. While the country marked a third day in a row where no new deaths were recorded, according to South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a local cluster in the capital’s Itaewon nightclub district were linked to a man who visited three bars last week. Some 1,500 people were in the three bars, government officials said. The South Korean government has advised on Saturday that all clubs and bars to shut down for a month in Seoul, where the relaxation of social distancing began on May 6. The new cases bring the total to 10,840 on Saturday, and the death toll remains at 256. Share this -







Pakistan begins lifting weeks-long lockdown despite another big jump in cases Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,474. Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, left for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday. The latest development comes two days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families. Khan says he tried to financially help the country’s poor amid the pandemic, but he was unable to support all those who lost their jobs due to the lockdown. So far, Khan has bowed to pressure from the country’s powerful clerical establishment by allowing mosques to remain open, even as the number of new cases has recently increased. Pakistan warned, however, that it will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines. Share this -







China says it's willing to help North Korea in fight against virus China is willing to offer support to North Korea in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese state television reported Saturday, quoting a letter from President Xi Jinping to his counterpart Kim Jong Un. "I am also very concerned about the prevention and control of the epidemic in North Korea and the health of the North Korean people," Xi said in the letter. "China is willing to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with North Korea and provide support within its capabilities according to North Korea's needs." Xi also said he was pleased that the country's prevention measures to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television reported. "I believe that with the joint efforts of China, North Korea and the international community, we will surely win the final victory in the fight against the pandemic," he said. Share this -







India's fuel demand nearly halves in April amid lockdown India’s fuel demand dipped 45.8 percent in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of coronavirus eroded economic activity in the country. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 9.93 million tonnes — its lowest since 2007, government data showed on Saturday. State fuel retailers in India sold 50 percent less refined fuel in the first two weeks of April than the same time a year earlier, as the country came to a standstill due to the lockdown that was put in place on March 24. The government last week extended the lockdown until May 17, with some relaxations in lower-risk areas, although travel by air, rail and metro and inter-state movement of people by road was still banned. India has reported nearly 60,000 cases as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Share this -







IMF warns of further drop in global growth due to virus Economic data for many countries is coming in below the International Monetary Fund's "already pessimistic assessment" for 2020, its managing director Kristalina Georgieva, told an online event hosted by the European University Institute on Friday. "With no immediate medical solutions, more adverse scenarios might unfortunately materialize for some economies," Georgieva said. "It is the unknown about the behavior of this virus that is clouding the horizon for projections." The IMF's April projection for a 3 percent contraction the global economy would mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, according to Reuters. The IMF forecast a partial rebound would follow in 2021 assuming vaccines and treatments are available, but warned that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic. Great conversation today with @FT chief editor @khalafroula at @EUISoU. Incoming economic data for some countries is already below the IMF’s recent forecasts. What we don’t know about the virus’ behavior is clouding the horizon for projections. #SOUCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/jInk1StiEg — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) May 8, 2020 Share this -







Spain's biggest cities will not move to next stage of lockdown exit Madrid and Barcelona will not progress to the next phase of Spain's exit from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, allowing bars, restaurants and places of worship to reopen in some areas starting Monday, government officials have said. Spain's two biggest cities do not currently meet the government's criteria for easing measures, Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday. However, Simon said 51 percent of the population would move onto the next phase of easing lockdown restrictions. Speaking at the same news conference, Health Minister Salvador Illa said: "I want to insist that this is not a race, decisions must be based on cooperation and caution." Madrid and Catalonia — whose capital is Barcelona — account for nearly half of Spain's overall cases of infection. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 222,857 from 221,447 the day before, the ministry said on Friday. Half of the new cases in Spain in the past 24 hours were in Catalonia. Share this -







U.S. tightens visa rules for Chinese journalists amid virus tensions The United States issued a new rule tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists on Friday, saying it was in response to the treatment of U.S. journalists in China, a shift that comes amid tensions between the two nations over the coronavirus pandemic. The United States and China have been engaged in a series of retaliatory actions involving journalists in recent months. In March, China expelled American journalists from three U.S. newspapers following the publication of an opinion column that China denounced as racist. This came a month after the United States said it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies. In issuing the new regulation which will take effect on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security cited what it called China's "suppression of independent journalism." The regulation will limit visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for extension. Share this -







A drive-by quinceañera? Latino families get creative, maintain a tradition Kristie Rodriguez and her daughter Xochitl spent a lot of time planning the teen's quinceañera celebration to mark her 15th birthday. “Every little Hispanic girl dreams about her quinceañera and her wedding. Those are your two big days in your life,” Rodriguez, 45, from San Antonio, Texas, told NBC News. Then coronavirus hit—and stay-at-home orders left Rodriguez having to reimagine the venerated Latino tradition in a very different way. It took some creativity and work, but Rodriguez and her husband Jimmy surprised Xochitl with a low-key but unforgettable version of her big day, surprising her with a a ‘drive-by’ quinceañera on April 21st. Xochitl was able to share with her closest family and friends—at a safe social distance. Across the country, families have found ways to celebrate. Read the full story here. Share this -







Photo: Healthcare workers place a nasal swab from a patient into a tube for testing Healthcare workers place a nasal swab from a patient into a tube for testing at the Brightpoint Health and UJA of NY Federation free pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site in Brooklyn, New York on May 8, 2020. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





