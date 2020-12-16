Stella Kim
5m ago / 11:03 AM UTC
South Korea reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases
South Korea reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday logging more than 1,070 new cases.
This is only the second time it has reported new daily cases above the 1,000 mark, the first being on Dec. 13.
As the number of new cases surges in South Korea there is mounting concern over the number of hospital beds available for those who are seriously ill.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 12 more deaths on Wednesday, a second day of double-digit fatalities.
Saphora Smith
4m ago / 11:04 AM UTC
U.K. looks set to allow relaxation of restrictions over Christmas
The United Kingdom looked set Wednesday to allow the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions for five days over the Christmas period despite growing concern from experts and some politicians.
The relaxation would allow up to three households to mix between December 23 and 27.
Conservative lawmaker Steve Barclay, whose party is in power, told British broadcaster ITV News Tuesday that the government was sticking with the relaxations, because it recognized that it was important to enable families to come together over Christmas for people's wellbeing and mental health, among other reasons.
London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, however, is among those calling on the government to reconsider its approach to Christmas in order to avoid a potential national lockdown.
“If we’re not careful we could be sleepwalking into a national lockdown in January,” he said in a TV interview.