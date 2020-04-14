South Korea to ship 750,000 coronavirus test kits to the U.S. South Korea will send a total of 750,000 coronavirus testing kits to the U.S., a public health official has confirmed. Some 150,000 kits were shipped last week and another order of 600,000 will be sent Wednesday, according to Yoon Tae Ho, an official at South Korea's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters. In a briefing Tuesday he confirmed the first shipment was sent on April 10. "I expect another 600,000 test kits to be exported tomorrow," Yoon said. South Korea has so far tested more than half a million people, confirming 10,564 cases and 222 deaths. Share this -







De Blasio says New York City will begin producing 50,000 of its own test kits weekly New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said Tuesday that in the beginning of May, the city will begin producing 50,000 of its own tests kits each week. That will be in addition to the 50,000 test kits already being supplied to the city on a weekly basis by Aria Diagnostics in Indiana.







NYC mayor de Blasio says state will be able to produce its own face shields New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that several New York companies will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of face shields per week. "We will no longer be at the whims of the federal government," de Blasio said at a morning news conference. De Blasio said that seven companies came together and will be able to make at least 240,000 face shields per week.







Cuomo warns of constitutional crisis 'like you haven't seen in decades' if Trump tries to reopen New York New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday that President Donald Trump should not try to reopen the state against his wishes, saying it would create "a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades" and could result in a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases. "The only ways this situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis," Cuomo said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "If he says to me, 'I declare it open,' and that is a public health risk or it's reckless with the welfare of the people of my state, I will oppose it," he said. "And then we will have a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades, where states tell the federal government, 'We're not going to follow your order.' It would be terrible for this country. It would be terrible for this president." During a lengthy White House coronavirus task force press briefing Monday, the president said that ultimately he has the power to make decisions that apply to each state. Read the full story here.







Italians cautious as virus lockdown is eased An employee of a children's clothes store in Rome, Italy, arranges products after its reopening on Tuesday. Yara Nardi / Reuters ROME — As Italy begins to ease some lockdown measures on Tuesday in an effort to kickstart its languishing economy, some shop owners and workers tell NBC News they're anxious that the restrictions were being lifted too soon. Sergio Ricci, who works at a bookstore in central Rome, said news of the government decision came suddenly and had not given him and others enough time to prepare. "The first reaction I had when I understood we were going to reopen the store was uncertainty," said Ricci, 46. "Economically it is a relief, but honestly I am worried because the main risk is that the managing costs of reopening will exceed the earnings." Read the full story here







IMF expects global growth to drop to -3 percent In an update to its World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund forecasts a sharp and sustained downturn because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression," the report concludes. "This crisis is like no other," wrote Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, citing "severe uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the shock" to the global economy. The institution sees global growth at -3 percent in 2020, "an outcome far worse than during the 2009 financial crisis." But, in its baseline scenario, under which mitigation efforts are successful, vaccine development proceeds speedily, and the economy begins to reopen, "a partial recovery is projected for 2021." The IMF pushes for a robust policy response "to ensure that people are able to pick up once the acute phases of the pandemic pass," involving multinational cooperation. The report acknowledges developing countries will be hard hit by the economic fallout from the virus, and the IMF says it is "actively supporting" them.







Millions of pints of beer could be poured down the drain in the U.K. An estimated 51 million pints of beer, cider and lager are at risk of getting thrown away in the U.K. as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, according to a British consumer organization. Tens of millions of pints had already been delivered and were waiting in cellars to be poured when the crisis hit, but their short shelf life — only six to eight weeks for ale and three to four months for lager — means that much of that stock will go to waste, the Campaign for Real Ale said. Around 39,000 pubs have closed their doors during the crisis. "A number of pubs, clubs, breweries and cideries are trying to stay afloat by offering delivery or takeaway services during this time. Although this isn't a viable option for all, we're doing our best to support those that have decided to continue serving the community during this troubled time," said CAMRA's Chief Executive Tom Stainer.






