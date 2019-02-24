Spike Lee posts photo of his Prince-inspired Oscars outfit

Director Spike Lee paid homage to Prince Rogers Nelson by wearing a custom-made gold, diamond and opal necklace in the form of the symbol the singer adopted as his name.

"I Know In My Hearts Of 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜’s My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight, Singin’ “IT’S GONNA BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT’," reads a photo of Lee posted on his official Instagram.

The necklace was made by jewelry designer Amedeo Scognamiglio, who said it took weeks to make the necklace in Italy. Scognamiglio described the piece in an Instagram post as "a powerful, precious, symbolic, mystical homage" to Lee's "great" and "unforgettable friend" Prince.

Lee was a close friend of the singer, who died in 2016 at 57.

Lee, whose film "BlacKkKlansman" is up for best film at Sunday's ceremony, paired the necklace with an all-purple suit and gold Jordans made by Tinker Hatfield. The sneakers were commissioned by his "main man" Michael Jordan, Lee said in an Instagram video this weekend.

In a nod to Radio Raheem, a character from his 1989 film "Do the Right Thing," Lee also wore four-finger rings that read "love" and "hate."