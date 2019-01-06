Spike Lee says the 'secret sauce' in 'BlacKkKlansman' is connecting past to present

Dressed in bright purple, his signature cap and circular glasses, director Spike Lee explained on the red carpet that "BlacKkKlansman" likely struck such a chord with audiences because “we connected what happened 40 years ago to today. That’s the secret sauce.”

Lee’s film, which documents a black detective infiltrating the Klu Klux Klan in the 1970s, earned near-universal acclaim and netted him a Best Director nomination at the Golden Globes. The film is also nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Actor for John David Washington, and Best Supporting Actor for Adam Driver.

This is the first film Lee directed that earned a Golden Globe nomination since 1989's "Do the Right Thing." Perhaps if he wins tonight, it will be as memorable as when the movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, which Lee called “one of the most amazing nights of my life.”