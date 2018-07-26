Spotify adds subscribers but not revenue per user

Spotify is growing like weed as consumers make the switch from downloads to streaming services.
But the second quarterly report from the newly public music streaming company had good news for some — and bad news for those who are keeping a close watch on whether Spotify is making any money.
The good news: Spotify finished its second quarter with 180 million monthly active users, with 83 million of those users paying for the service. That's huge growth versus the second quarter last year when it reported 138 million monthly active users. And Wall Street was encouraged — Spotify stock rose 4.9 percent on Thursday.
The not great news: Apple is coming, at least in the U.S. The Financial Times spoke with unnamed music executives who said Apple is already about to leapfrog Spotify's U.S. subscriber total.
The bad news: Spotify's average revenue per user declined by 12 percent versus the same period a year ago to around $5.70 per month thanks to promotions, such as the offer that bundles Spotify with Hulu for $12.99. Spotify also hasn't been shy about making the free tier as attractive as possible to convert consumers to the paid tier, but it seems many consumers are happy holding on to their cash.
Spotify just hired former Condé Nast Entertainment chief Dawn Ostroff, but Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said there was no intention to get into the original video production game. Here's a transcript of the investor call.