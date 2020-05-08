This spud's for you: Washington growers give away potatoes

China to join the WHO global initiative to develop COVID-19 vaccines China firmly supports and will participate in the World Health Organization global initiative to develop COVID-19 vaccines, its National Health Commission said Friday. China is “willing to work with the international community to maintain global health security and fight the epidemic,” Mi Feng, a government spokesperson said. Last month, the United States said it would not participate in the initiative. This comes in the wake of a continued back-and-forth between the U.S. and China about China’s knowledge of the source of the epidemic. When asked at a news conference about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments that China did not initially respond quickly enough to the virus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday: “I think since he repeats lies so constantly, we should also constantly use facts to help the international community understand the truth.” Share this -







China attempts to shape coronavirus narrative online As the blame game about the coronavirus pandemic continues to heat up between the United States and China, senior Chinese officials have taken to English language social media platforms to both fend off and make accusations about its spread. Although Twitter is blocked in his homeland, Hu Zhaoming spokesman of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party, joined it last month. He has since become a vocal member of the microblogging site, posting a series of pointed tweets about President Donald Trump and the response to the virus in Europe and other countries. China's ambassadors from France to South Africa have also utilized official embassy accounts to respond to criticism that their homeland had been too slow in its initial response to the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan late last year. So far, the virus has killed more than 269,000 people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Read the full story here.







New coronavirus cases in South Korea linked to nightclub goers South Korean health authorities are investigating a small but growing coronavirus outbreak centered in a handful of Seoul nightclubs, seeking to keep infections in check as the country moves to less restrictive social distancing measures. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday at least 15 people have confirmed cases of the virus, the first time in days that cases numbered above 10. South Korea has reported only a handful of cases in recent days, the majority of them in people arriving from overseas. "We think it is necessary to strengthen management for such facilities and we urge you to refrain from visiting such facilities as much as possible," said KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong, referring to crowding and ventilation issues.







Seattle to close 20 miles of streets permanently Seattle is getting at least 20 linear miles of new open space after Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced Thursday that streets closed to allow people to get some exercise amid stay-at-home orders will be permanently shut down. "People have more ways to get out safely and get out and walk and bike," she said at a news conference. The blocks are part of of the city's Stay Healthy Streets program, announced April 17. The closed streets are intended for pedestrians, bicyclists and people engaging in exercise while practicing social distancing. Read the full story here.






