St. Paul mayor says rage understandable but getting expressed in 'destructive' way

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose city next to Minneapolis suffered extensive damage in Thursday night's unrest, said Friday that "rage is understandable" in the wake of George Floyd's death, but it is getting expressed in a "destructive" way. "This anger, this rage, is understandable. It's inevitable, at some level," Carter told MSNBC, a day after some stores were looted and many more damaged in St. Paul. "Unfortunately, it's coming out in a way that's really destructive and that's further victimizing the communities that are most in trauma already." Carter urged his constituents to take more constructive action: "Take that anger, take that sadness, take that rage that we feel, and let's channel it into a way that's going to help us build a stronger future for our children."







No, Trump has not sent troops to Minnesota Overnight via Twitter, President Donald Trump seemed to float the idea of sending the military to Minnesota, and then noted Friday morning that members of the Minnesota National Guard were now "on the seen (sic)." Five-hundred members of the Minnesota National Guard have been activated, but they are under the governor's control, and the president had no role in activating them. The president may activate members of the National Guard, but if a president does so federal law prevents the Guard from performing law enforcement duties. As of Friday morning, the Defense Department had no request to send active duty, federalized troops to Minnesota, according to four defense officials. "We have not seen any kind of request for that, period," said one official.







After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020







Mall of America postpones reopening due to 'significant unrest in the community' Mall of America, which is located near Minneapolis in Bloomington, Minnesota, said Friday that it is delaying its plans to reopen on June 1 due to the "significant unrest in the community." The country's largest mall is restricting all access to the building through at least Sunday. "Our top priority is the safety of our tenants, their employees, and our team members; and restricting access to the building will allow us to do that," the company told NBC News. "By delaying our reopening date, it will give Mall retailers additional time to prepare." Curbside pickup at the mall has also been suspended. The company said it will announce a new reopening date as soon as it is finalized.







Families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor appeal to Congress The families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — three black people whose deaths in recent weeks have become flashpoints and set off nationwide protests — are calling for a congressional hearing and national task force for the creation of bipartisan legislation to address excessive force and accountability in policing. Two high-profile attorneys separately representing the families, Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump, told reporters Friday that they also plan to present a case to the United Nation Human Rights Committee to bring about "sweeping changes to our nation's criminal justice system." The men also said they would like Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, to be an independent prosecutor in the death of Floyd, and are concerned about Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's handling of the case and his reluctance to immediately bring charges against the four officers at the scene. Crump added that he plans to have an independent autopsy conducted of Floyd's body. The medical examiner's office said Thursday it was still conducting an investigation into the cause of his death. "The family does not trust anything coming from the Minneapolis Police Department," Crump said. "How can they?"







'Let my building burn, justice needs to be served' The owners of Gandhi Mahal, a Minneapolis restaurant that was damaged during overnight protests, released a powerful statement on Facebook. "We won't loose hope though, I am so greatful for our ￼neighbors who did their best to stand guard and protect Gandhi Mahal, Youre efforts won't go unrecognized. Don't worry about us, we will rebuild and we will recover," wrote Hafsa, the owner's daughter. "Let my building burn, justice needs to be served," the owner said, according to the post. "Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our firey drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone."







What state charges could be brought in George Floyd's death? State prosecutors have several options to charge police officers in the State of Minnesota in deadly use of force incidents, like the type of incident that led to the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors can bring charges ranging from second-degree manslaughter to first degree murder, with the murder charges being the most difficult to prove in court. According to a Hennepin County Attorney's document on these types of cases –- and they are the state prosecutor overseeing this investigation –- the standard for second-degree manslaughter must establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer acted with "culpable negligence" in creating an unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm." State law says this includes when a person "consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another." The Minneapolis Police Department Use of Force Manual does allow what they describe as a "neck restraint." This restraint is defined "as compressing one or both sides of a person's neck with an arm or leg, without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway (front of the neck)." But the use of an "unconscious neck restraint," where they say the goal is to render the person unconscious by applying adequate pressure, only applies "on a subject who is exhibiting active aggression, or for life saving purposes, or on a subject who is exhibiting active resistance in order to gain control of the subject; and if lesser attempts at control have been or would likely be ineffective."







Heartbreaking to wake up to the news that Migizi Communication, a 40 year old Native youth organization, was burned in #MinneapolisRiot reports from the org state that everything was lost archives, historic material, photos. Prayers out to our relatives. pic.twitter.com/pdJsgovYNP — Matt Remle (@wakiyan7) May 29, 2020






