Etcheber had attended the country western concert Sunday with her husband, Vincent, a San Francisco police officer, NBC Bay Area reported.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Etcheber “was taken in a senseless act of violence” while her husband “heroically rushed to aid shooting victims.”

"It's with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away," Al Etcheber, Stacee Etcheber's brother-in-law, wrote on Facebook.