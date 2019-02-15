Stacey Abrams: ‘I’m going to run for something’

Speaking at the DNC winter meeting in Washington Friday, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams reflected on her gubernatorial campaign, discussed her new voting rights initiative and promised she’s not done running for office.
“I’m going to run for something,” Abrams said as she took the stage with shouts of “run” from the audience. She then teased the crowd by saying that she might run for president — of her homeowners’ association.
Abrams spoke about the success of her 2018 gubernatorial campaign, despite the fact that she narrowly lost. She touted the record voter turnout rates, diversity of issues she talked about, money raised and communities she reached. “We don’t have to ignore any voting bloc,” she said.
Abrams explained,“I do not regret the campaign I ran” because she is proud of the record increases in voter turnouts and political engagement. She said her campaign “worked except for voter suppression.”
After several election controversies in the 2018 midterms, she established the Fair Fight Action to advocate for free and fair elections. Abrams said voter suppression is “baked into our DNA” by ways of poll taxes, registration discrepancies, ballot access and more.
Looking to 2019 and 2020 elections, she said, “We are a 50 state country and we have to run 50 state campaigns.” Abrams stressed the importance of talking to people in all communities in all states. “I talked about issues we were not supposed to talk about,” she said.