Stacey Abrams slams Georgia governor over decision to reopen businesses this week Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams on Tuesday denounced GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow a number of businesses to reopen this week, one of the first governors to do so amid the coronavirus outbreak. "There's nothing about this that makes sense," Abrams said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "The mayors of Atlanta, Albany and Savannah have all questioned the wisdom of doing this. And the fact is the governor didn't consult with mayors before making this decision." Kemp has come under fire after announcing Monday that a number of businesses in Georgia could reopen as soon as Friday, including barbershops, gyms and other places where there is bound to be close contact among people. Kemp said Georgia theaters, restaurants and social clubs can reopen Monday, while bars, nightclubs and concert venues will remain closed. Abrams, who lost the gubernatorial election to Kemp in 2018, said that Georgia is the eighth largest state in the U.S. and has the 14th highest infection rate, but among the slowest testing rates. Read the full story here.







Michelle Obama launches weekly reading series for children The former first lady announced on Twitter on Friday that she was partnering with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to host a weekly read-along series, "Mondays with Michelle Obama." Obama, who launched the series Monday, will read from some of her favorite children's books through May 11. The first, "The Gruffalo," received tens of thousands of likes on social media. Read more about the series here.







Schumer says White House, Dems have deal on money for small businesses, hospitals, testing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that lawmakers had reached a deal with the White House on a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional funds for the small business loan program as well as more money for hospitals and testing. "There is still a few more I's to dot and T's to cross, but we have a deal, and I believe we'll pass it today," Schumer said on CNN. The minority leader said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had been on the phone "well past midnight" with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and they "came to an agreement on just about every issue." Schumer said the proposal included $75 billion for hospitals but not additional funding for states as Democrats have sought. The proposal also would allocate $125 billion to "unbanked" businesses in rural and minority areas that might have had trouble accessing the the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created by the stimulus legislation passed late last month. The interim proposal is expected to include more than $300 billion in additional money for the program. Read the full story here.







NYC plans ticker tape parade to honor health care workers when gathering restrictions ease New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that when people can safely gather again, the city will throw the "biggest and best" ticker tape parade to thank health care workers, first responders and everyone who has helped in the fight against the coronavirus. "This parade will mark the beginning of our renaissance and will, most importantly, be a chance to say thank you to so many good and noble people," de Blasio said. "I think this will be the greatest of all the parades because this one will speak to the rebirth of New York City" and to the "heroism that is intrinsic to New Yorkers," the mayor said. The parade will run down the "Canyon of Heroes," on Broadway from the Battery to City Hall, he said. "And that will be a beautiful and joyous day in our city." On Monday, de Blasio announced that the city's Celebrate Israel, Puerto Rican Day and LGBTQ pride parades would be canceled due to the pandemic.







Some people are 'quaranteaming' to ride out the outbreak — but is it safe? Staying alone in your home with no end in sight can feel emotionally debilitating. That's why some people are practicing '"quaranteaming." Essentially, it means choosing to quarantine with someone you don't live with. But the practice could pose a risk to yourself and the public. There are "gradations of safety," Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena, an emergency medicine physician at Northwell Health in New York City, told TODAY. Read the full story on TODAY.







FDA approves first at-home collection kit for COVID-19 The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has issued its first emergency approval of an at-home collection kit for the coronavirus. The kit allows people to collect their own sample and then send it to the company to be tested. The kit is produced by North Carolina-based LabCorp. The collection kit will be first made available to healthcare workers and first responders who have symptoms of COVID-19, LabCorp said in a press release, but they added that they hope to make the tests available to consumers in "the coming weeks." The FDA approved the use of the nasal swab tests after granting a LabCorp request under emergency measures.







Johns Hopkins University offers free online course on COVID-19 pandemic John Hopkins University is offering a free online course designed to help people "explore the COVID-19 pandemic." The Baltimore-based University famous for its medical school is offering the course through a series of short modules that "build on each other" and explore the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as its broader implications for society. Modules are led by the university's leading experts in virology and infectious diseases. Registration is not required, with the modules being offered through content created after social distancing measures were introduced.







7 Wisconsin virus cases linked to in-person voting, health official says Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through activities related to the April 7 election in Wisconsin, Milwaukee's health commissioner said. Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker, the Journal Sentinel reported. Officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week, including whether any of them were concentrated in any of the city's five polling places or if any resulted in death, Kowalik said Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there were no signs yet of a surge in cases from the election as some feared. Palm noted, however, that if cases do exist, symptoms may not have appeared yet. Read the full story here.






