Stacey on the mind Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, came up twice in tonight’s debate: both Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker mentioned her in the context of voter suppression. Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader, was a voting rights advocate and claimed that her 2018 loss to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, by less than 2 percent was, in part, due to widespread voter suppression in the state. Just before the 2018 election, the state purged a half million voters from its lists. And no wonder. The state recently announced it would purge another 300,000 people from its voter lists — one of the voter suppression tactics Abrams claimed cost her the governorship. Share this -







Buttigieg, newly minted front-runner, escapes fifth debate unscathed Buttigieg had a target on his back and no one really even tried to hit it. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is at number one with a bullet in polls this week, including the gold-standard poll of all-important Iowa, so everyone expected he would bear the brunt of attacks in Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, sponsored by MSNBC and The Washington Post. Instead, the other candidates let Buttigieg off the hook over the nearly two-and-a-half hour debate. Read about how Buttigieg ended the debate largely unscathed. Share this -







Yang says he’d consider pardoning Trump Andrew Yang said he does not think Trump should be facing criminal charges and would consider pardoning Trump if he were in fact prosecuted. "We do not wanna be a country that gets in the pattern of jailing past leaders," Yang said that, adding that, "there's a reason why Ford pardoned Nixon." "I'd actually go a step further and say not just, hey, it's up to my [Attorney General], I would say that the country needs to start solving the problems on the ground and move forward." "Would you consider a pardon then?," NBC News asked. "I would," Yang said. Share this -







New Hampshire voters react to debate NBC News' New Hampshire team checked in with voters from around the state throughout and at the conclusion of tonight’s debate. Here are some highlights and impressions from those text conversations. Shared views among multiple voters: Memorable moments: Gabbard/Buttigieg exchange, Booker suggesting Biden was high when he said he wouldn't support marijuana legalization, Buttigieg saying there’s over 100 years of Washington experience and look where it’s gotten us, Harris/Booker/Biden on black support

Candidates who struggled: Gabbard, Biden, Harris

Candidates who stood out: Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Booker, Warren

Topics: happy that voting rights/voter suppression was discussed, surprised by lack of confrontation over Buttigieg given his recent polling surges Share this -







Atlanta mayor defends Biden after Harris criticism Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a top Biden supporter, said the clash between Harris and Biden was being blown up too much. She said it was clear he meant the first black woman in the Senate, not the only black woman. Share this -







Fact check: Do most Democrats oppose 'Medicare for All'? "The fact is that right now the vast majority of Democrats do not support 'Medicare for All.' It couldn’t pass the United States Senate right now with Democrats. It couldn't pass the House," Biden claimed on Wednesday. The veracity of this one may depend on whether Biden is talking about lawmakers or registered members of the party surveyed about their views. In a poll released earlier Wednesday, 77 percent of Democrats polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they supported Medicare for All. A Gallup poll last year saw 65 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters supported a government-run health care system. But Biden is correct to note that support among legislators is decidedly lower. Currently, Democrats control the House but haven't passed a Medicare for All bill. A Medicare for All bill would definitely not pass the current Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. Share this -





