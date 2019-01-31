Stacy Abrams to star in Georgia Super Bowl ad for voting rights group

Next week marks Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' return to the public arena as Democrats continue to urge her to run for Senate against Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Abrams has already been announced as the Democratic pick to give the response to the State of the Union address on Tuesday. But now she's also slated to appear in a Super Bowl ad airing in Georgia, giving her another primetime slot in front of potential voters in the state.

The ad, sponsored by Abrams' voting rights organization Fair Fight, includes her sitting down next to a Republican county commissioner, Habersham County Commissioner Natalie Crawford, both calling for election reforms in Georgia. Those policies they support include a commitment to counting every ballot cast, using hand-marked paper ballots and increased support for election officials.

It's set to run in the Macon, Albany, Columbus and Savannah markets, and will also run in digital ads in the Atlanta and North Georgia area. This year's Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta.

Abrams narrowly lost last year's gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp. The race turned contentious in the final days of the race, and as the race stretched on without an official winner, with Abrams and other Democrats accusing Kemp and Republicans of trying to suppress votes. Abrams ultimately stopped challenging the election results but refused to officially concede because "concession means to acknowledge an action is right."

Despite that tough loss, Abrams finished closer to winning the governor's mansion than any Democrat had in the state in more than 50 years. That performance helped cement her status as a rising star among Democrats and at the top of the party's wish list as it looks for a candidate to run another tough race against Perdue.