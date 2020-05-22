Staff run 'alternative Preakness Stakes' for Maryland seniors

Brazil records another new record in daily death toll A nurse holds the arm of a patient infected with COVID-19 at the Gilberto Novaes Municipal Field Hospital on Thursday in Manaus, Brazil. Andre Coelho / Getty Images Brazil suffered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday and is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot behind the United States. Brazil also passed 20,000 deaths on Thursday and has 310,087 confirmed cases, up over 18,500 in a single day, according to Health Ministry data. The true numbers are likely higher but Brazil has not carried out widespread testing, the ministry said. President Jair Bolsonaro is under growing pressure for his handling of the outbreak, which looks set to destroy the Brazilian economy and threatens his re-election hopes. He strongly opposes social distancing measures and has repeatedly pushed for greater usage of chloroquine as a remedy for the virus, despite health experts' warnings about risks. Share this -







Female boxers in Gaza train on the beach after gym closure A Palestinian girl is instructed by coach Osama Ayob on Thursday during a boxing training session on the sidewalk of a beach as sports clubs are closed due to coronavirus fears in Gaza City. Suhaib Salem / Reuters A team of young female boxers — some as young as four — trained on the beach in Gaza this week after their club was closed due to COVID-19. Gaza has reported 55 coronavirus cases, all of them in quarantine centers, and no deaths. The sight of over a dozen girls boxing on the beach while wearing face masks caught the eye of passersby in the Mediterranean coastal enclave, where the sport is mostly popular with men. The girls' coach, Osama Ayob, said the public training sessions could help get more girls involved in the sport. Women make up half of the strip's two million people. "Some families walking by us liked the idea and they asked if they could send their girls so I can train them," said Ayob, 34. One of the boxers, 15-year-old Malah Mesleh, said she would rather train in public than miss out on sessions — or, worse yet, risk contagion by practicing in the team's gym.






