Staff at Tel Aviv's branch of U.S. Embassy self-isolate Staff at the branch of the U.S. Embassy in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv are self-isolating after an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited it last week. While everyone affected was quarantined, the embassy said in a statement that the visa department would remain open, while taking recommendations from Israel's Ministry of Health. The announcement came as the ministry revealed that 100 people had contracted the respiratory illness in the country.







Trading temporarily halted on Wall Street as Trump's stimulus package underwhelms Wall Street futures trading was temporarily halted early Thursday morning ahead of the opening bell, after all three major averages sank below their thresholds. The 5 percent "limit down" marker was breached after an address from President Donald Trump on Wednesday night tipped already-queasy traders into sell-off mode. Markets were underwhelmed by Trump's economic stimulus package, which offers emergency loans to small businesses, deferred tax payments for some people, but made no mention of paid sick leave or free testing for the coronavirus, which continues its spread across the U.S. The Dow looks set to open with a decline of more than 1,100 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are currently down by just under 5 percent.







Discarded face masks clutter Hong Kong's beaches, threatening wildlife Gary Stokes, co-founder of marine conservation group OceansAsia, shows face masks that washed up on the beach of Soko Islands last week, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China. Yoyo Chow / Reuters Discarded face masks are piling up on Hong Kong's beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong's 7.4 million people have for weeks been putting on single-use face masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the city and killed three as of Thursday. Many of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on beaches along with the usual plastic bags and other trash. Environmental groups, already grappling with the flow of marine trash from mainland China and elsewhere, say the cast-off coronavirus masks have compounded the problem and also raised concern about the spread of germs.







Europe wakes up to chaos and confusion after Trump travel ban There was chaos and confusion at airports across Europe after President Donald Trump's decision to restrict most travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries early Thursday. Passengers wearing protective face masks wait for checking-in before boarding their flights to the U.S. at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Spain on Thursday. Sergio Perez / Reuters Both American citizens and foreigners were scrambling to work out what it meant for their travel plans, while others questioned the logic of Trump's decision and whether it would actually help the effort to slow down the spread of the deadlyrespiratory illness. The travel ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday at midnight. The restrictions apply only to foreign nationals, and not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Read the full story.







European Union says it was not consulted on Trump's coronavirus travel ban European Union leaders on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel from 26 European nations, and said that they were not consulted beforehand. "The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," said a joint statement from Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, presidents of the European Commission and European Council respectively. "The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," they added. "The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus."







Coronavirus: A glimpse at global market reaction to spreading virus A currency dealer looks at his mobile phone in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul on Thursday. Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters






