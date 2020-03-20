Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for the coronavirus A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, Pence's office said Friday night. The staffer's name and exact position was not released, but Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said, "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said. Pence, who was placed in charge of the White House coronavirus task force in late February, said earlier this week he had not been tested for the virus himself. Click here for the full story Share this -







'We have received zero support': Americans in Honduras struggle to get home Amid tightened travel restrictions, Americans stranded in Honduras are calling on the United States government to help bring them home. "People did do their due diligence to come home, but we have received zero support from our own home country and the U.S. embassies abroad," Rita Shah, a doctor from New York City, told NBC News via WhatsApp. "We would love to help and be in the hospitals and help. Unfortunately that's out of our hands," she added. Shah was on vacation with two other friends in Roatan but flew to San Pedro Sula earlier this week, hoping that being on the mainland would make it easier for her to get back to the U.S. But due to Honduras' tight travel restrictions, she has not been able to leave. Shah is now working with other Americans via WhatsApp chats to attempt to charter a flight from Honduras back to the U.S. Crystal Alexander, a diving instructor from Idaho who was working in Honduras, was supposed to return to the U.S. in April after being there since October. The resort she worked at closed earlier this week, leaving her to grapple with finding a quick and safe way home. "It feels like I don't even have a government," Alexander said. 1/2 Keeping U.S. citizens safe at home and abroad is the @StateDept's number one priority. We have a team working 24/7 to assist U.S. citizens abroad, including our employees on Ordered and Authorized Departures. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 20, 2020







Florida closes gyms, restaurants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order Friday that all fitness centers and gyms will be closed immediately and restaurants can only remain open for delivery or take out. Bars and nightclubs were closed earlier in the week. Beach gatherings are restricted to 10 people. The announcement came as Florida confirmed more than 500 COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 10 deaths.







Acting Homeland Security secretary on disinformation texts Hearing a lot about texts from "friends at DHS" or "friends with connections at DHS" that say DHS is planning a national lock down.



THIS IS NOT TRUE.



Do not believe the disinformation campaigns. Please do not pass it along. Use trusted local and federal government sources. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 20, 2020







Andy Cohen tests positive Andy Cohen announced on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus. The "Watch What Happens Live" host posted on Instagram he had been self-quarantined for a few days and not feeling great. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote to his 3.7 million followers. https://www.instagram.com/p/https://www.instagram.com/p/B9-LVMpBe9p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do ('Watch What Happens Live') from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," he added. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."






