'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76 SYDNEY — "Star Wars" actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76. The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack's agent Jill McCullough said in a statement. Jack appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" as General Ematt, as well as "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens." Andrew Jack in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Lucasfilm / Disney







Spider-Man, aka Jason Baird, performs for local children in Stockport, Britain, on Wednesday. Phil Noble / Reuters







Wimbledon canceled over coronavirus concerns This year's Wimbledon tennis tournament was cancelled on Wednesday due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. Organizers announced that the tournament, which was scheduled to take place in London, U.K., between Jun. 29 and Jul. 12, will instead be staged next summer. A number of major sporting events and matches had to be cancelled or postponed in recent weeks over coronavirus concerns, the biggest being the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.







Second federal inmate dies after contracting coronavirus at Louisiana prison A second federal inmate has died after contracting the coronavirus at a prison in Louisiana grappling with a surge of cases among prisoners and staffers, officials said. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the death of an inmate who was held at a low-security prison in Oakdale, but a spokesman said he was unable to provide further information pending family notification. The death comes four days after another Oakdale inmate, Patrick Jones, succumbed to COVID-19. Jones was the first federal inmate to die after contracting the virus. According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Prisons, seven Oakdale inmates and three staffers have tested positive for the virus. But earlier this week officials said Oakdale inmates presumed to have COVID-19 are no longer being tested in order to conserve resources. Prison union leaders say at least nine inmates and 10 staffers have tested positive. The Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday said it will keep all federal inmates locked up in their cells for the next 14 days in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.







Pennsylvania county facing the coronavirus crisis without a health department When the Democrats swept into power in November in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for the first time since the Civil War, one of the first things on their agenda was to create an agency the county has never had — a health department. With a population of more than 560,000, this densely packed collection of towns west of Philadelphia is one of the largest counties in the country without its own health department, and it has to rely on nearby counties and the already overextended state services headquartered two hours away in the state capital, Harrisburg. Monica Taylor, who is vice chair of the County Council and holds a doctorate in exercise physiology, said that because the county doesn't have a health department, it is limited in its ability to help people who suspect that they caught the coronavirus or test them for it or to track down people who were in contact with them. Read the full story here







Richard Engel on the biggest coronavirus headlines APRIL 1: @RichardEngel here, with the #coronavirus headlines I'm following today - @UN Secretary General António Guterres says the outbreak is the biggest test the world has faced, collectively, since World War Two. pic.twitter.com/0ZzzgyaGlU — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 1, 2020







Surgeon general says coronavirus death toll projections are 'sobering' Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday that projections presented by the White House a day earlier estimating that coronavirus could kill hundreds of thousands of Americans are "sobering." In an interview on NBC's "TODAY" show, host Savannah Guthrie referred to the projection that, at the low range of the estimate, 100,000 people in the U.S. could die by mid-June, adding that 4,000 have succumbed to the illness so far. She asked Adams whether the country could see 96,000 people dying over the next several weeks. "Those projections are definitely sobering, but they don't have to be our reality," Adams said in response. Read the full story here.







Tracking coronavirus cases in hot spots across the United States As U.S. authorities and medical personnel work to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the number of total cases is growing across the country at different rates. The factors are many, from when the disease first broke out in a place to the testing capabilities and the different stay-at-home orders in each state. With thousands of cases being confirmed every day in New York, the state is the epicenter of the nation's crisis and on a different scale from the rest of the country. NBC News will be updating the data in these charts, which show the per-day count of confirmed cases in each state, between 6 and 7 p.m. ET every day. Read the full story here.






