Starbucks has lost $3B in revenue so far in coronavirus pandemic Starbucks lost as much as $3.2 billion in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, the coffee giant said Wednesday. The company forecast that same-store sales could fall by as much as 20 percent in the U.S. and China, its two biggest markets. It will also halve the number of new store openings set for this year, with only 300, down from its prior estimate of 600. "With each passing week, we are seeing clear evidence of business recovery, with sequential improvements in comparable store sales performance," CEO Kevin Johnson and CFO Pat Grismer wrote in a letter to stakeholders. "The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer affinity is strong and we believe the most difficult period is now behind us." U.S. same-store sales fell 43 percent in May as the company reopened locations with modified hours and operations. About 95 percent of U.S. locations are now open, with the majority of closed locations centered in the New York City area. The company also plans to shutter up to 400 company-owned cafes over the next 18 months as part of its plan to accelerate changes to U.S. stores. As more customers order through Starbucks' app, the Seattle-based company had planned to modify its cafes over the next three to five years, but the pandemic moved up that timeline.







Outcry as some nursing homes try to grab stimulus checks Compounding the hardships of the coronavirus, some nursing homes have demanded that low-income residents turn over their $1,200 economic stimulus checks, a cash grab lawmakers want to halt. On Tuesday, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on the Health and Human Services inspector general's office to issue a warning to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that such practices are "improper and unlawful." In the House, Reps. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., asked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to spell out to nursing homes that the relief money from Congress is not considered income that facilities can legally claim to defray the cost of care. Low-income Medicaid recipients must not be "coerced into wrongly handing over their checks for fear of being kicked out of their homes," wrote Neal and Pallone. Any funds taken must be returned. Nationally, over 35,500 people have died from coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, about a third of the national toll, according to a running tally by The Associated Press. Read the full story.







Trump blames testing for spike in COVID-19 cases. Experts fault reopening. President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed testing as the reason for documented spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. — but data and public health experts attribute the surge to the easing of lockdown restrictions just weeks ago. "The surge numbers are real," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness. Read more here.







Miami Beach set to reopen beaches after 12-week closure Public beaches will reopen in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday after a 12-week closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, beachgoers will have to get used to new COVID-19 safety measures while sunbathing or playing in the waves. The city said facial coverings are required to use bathrooms, purchase concessions or when social distancing cannot be ensured, except for members of the same household. It said social distancing will be enforced and groups of 10 or more are still prohibited. No organized activities, sports or group picnics are allowed either. The city said more than a hundred "social distancing ambassadors" will be deployed on the beaches every day for the next few weeks to ensure everyone is sticking to the rules.







COVID-19 crisis triggered most severe recession in nearly a century, report says The virus crisis has triggered the most severe recession in nearly a century, and is causing enormous damage to people's health, jobs and well-being, an international economic report warned Wednesday. The latest analysis of global economic data by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reveals two equally probable scenarios – one in which a second wave of infections, with renewed lockdowns, hits before the end of 2020, and one in which another major outbreak is avoided. In the best-case scenario, if there is no second wave of infections, the agency forecast a global drop in economic output of 6 percent this year. If the coronavirus re-emerges later in the year, however, the global economy could shrink 7.6 percent, before climbing back 2.8 percent in 2021, the OECD said.







Germany extends corona travel warning for non-European states Germany will extend its travel warning for non-European countries until the end of August but lift border controls to all its neighbours by mid-June, ministers said on Wednesday. As the coronavirus crisis in many European countries eases somewhat, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany does not yet have systems with the rest of the world to assess and coordinate travel without entailing potentially incalculable risks. "We cannot and will not risk Germans being stranded all over the world again this summer or holidaymakers returning to Germany with the virus undetected," said Maas in a statement. Aware that many holidaymakers want to travel to destinations including Turkey, the United States, northern African and south-eastern Asia, Maas said the government would keep looking at the travel warning before September. Germany had already announced it would lift a blanket travel ban for EU members, Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from June 15.







U.S. consulate in Wuhan set to reopen later in June The U.S. is set to reopen its consulate in Wuhan, China, later this month, according to a congressional notification letter obtained by NBC News. Wuhan was the first city to identify cases of the coronavirus, late in 2019, and the U.S. shut down the consulate in January, evacuating all State Department personnel. The State Department informed Congress on Friday that conditions were now appropriate to resume operations in Wuhan "on or around" June 22, but the agency "stands ready to modify this schedule as conditions develop." Relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated during the pandemic, with a war of words about the handling of the early stages of the outbreak by China and the World Health Organization. "At this critical juncture in U.S.-China relations, it is critical that our diplomatic posts in China are staffed," said the letter from Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, Mary Elizabeth Taylor.






