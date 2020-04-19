Bill Cosby wouldn't survive virus behind bars, spokesman says A spokesman for Bill Cosby said Saturday the imprisoned comedian and actor will die if he contracts cornavirus in the Pennsylvania correctional facility where he's being held. Andrew V. Wyatt said in a statement that Cosby, 82, recently had partially blocked arteries, is blind from glaucoma, takes medication for high blood pressure and since fall has had two major surgeries to prevent cardiovascular failure. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Department of Corrections to transfer certain inmates to community corrections facilities or home confinement and, so far, Cosby has not been one of them. There's been one death and 35 total coronavirus cases through Friday at the prison where the performer was being held. Cosby was convicted in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. He is serving a sentence of three- to 10-years. Read the full story. Share this -







N.Y., N.J., Connecticut reopen marinas amid calls to kick-start economies Governors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Saturday the reopening of boatyards and marinas for personal use. Strict social distancing and sanitization protocol must still be followed, the governors said, and chartered and rental services will not resume. Restaurants at those location can serve only takeout and delivery. The news comes amid a growing chorus to restart economies throughout the country. At least two states, Florida and South Carolina, have already eased restrictions, including reopening beaches. "Throughout this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Aligning our polices in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards." His state has the highest number of cases, totaling 236,732 confirmed infections and 17,140 deaths, according to NBC News counts. Read the full story here.







Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings A federal judge on Saturday blocked Kansas from limiting attendance at in-person religious worship services or activities to 10 people or fewer to check the spread of the coronavirus, signaling he believes there's a good chance the policy violates religious freedom and free speech rights. The ruling from U.S. District Judge John Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly if pastors and congregations observe social distancing. The judge's decision will remain in effect until May 2. He has a hearing scheduled Wednesday in a lawsuit filed against Kelly by two churches and their pastors. Broomes' action comes amid strong criticism of the Democratic governor's order from the Republican-controlled Legislature and increasing pressure from GOP lawmakers to lift at least part of a stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents that took effect March 30 and is set to continue until May 3. It also comes as the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Kansas. Read the full story here.







'One World: Together at Home' concert closes with powerhouse Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend performance Powerhouse singers Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and John Legend came together for the final performance of the "One World: Together at Home" concert with a rendition of Bocelli's "The Prayer." "Tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today," read an African proverb posted onscreen after the performance. While the concert was not a telethon, Global Citizen raised more than $40 million through corporate donations for health care workers and the World Health Organization.







Taylor Swift one of few artists to sing one of her own songs While most artists sang covers for their "One World: Together at Home" performances, Taylor Swift opted to sing "Soon You'll Get Better," a song from her latest album "Lover." "This won't go back to normal, if it ever was," Swift sang. "It's been years of hoping, and I keep saying it because I have to ... you'll get better." Swift recently announced she was canceling the rest of her 2020 live performances in her bid to follow social distancing guidelines.







Billie Eilish and brother, Finneas O'Connell, join together for 'Sunny' Billie Eilish joined forces with her main musical collaborator and brother, Finneas O'Connell, for a rendition of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny" for the "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert. "Sending my love to you," Eilish said. "And I want to thank all the health care workers risking their lives to save ours." The 18-year-old won album of the year for her debut "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" and four other awards at the Grammys earlier this year.







'Wake Me Up as September Ends' as meaningful in coronavirus era Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends" was written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong about his father, who died from esophageal cancer when Armstrong was 10 years old, but has also been used as a song to commemorate those lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks as the song's music video depicts a couple who was separated during the Iraq War. Fans found Armstrong's rendition of the track just as meaningful in the coronavirus era as it was when released in 2004. Wake me up when September end 🥺



Wow how real can that get pic.twitter.com/9FRrCjvyy0 — Arla 😻 (@arla_stan) April 19, 2020 Billy Joe Armstrong is singing the saddest Wake Me Up When September Ends 😭 #TogetherAtHome — Stay @ Home. PLEASE. (@cheryna27) April 19, 2020






