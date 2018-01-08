The stars who *didn't* wear black to the Globes

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Sterling Brown, and more are going home with a Golden Globe.
Oprah speaks out to young girls in Cecil B. deMille Award speech
Fellow “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star and 2018 Golden Globe nominee, Reese Witherspoon, presented the 2018 Globe’s honoree, Oprah Winfrey, with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Greeted by loud applause, Oprah Winfrey started her speech recounting Sidney Poitier making history as the first black man to win an Academy Award.
“I had never seen a black man being celebrated like that,” Winfrey said as she accepted the lifetime achievement award.
Winfrey took a moment to reflect on her own historic moment. "There are many girls watching as I become the First black woman to be given [this] award,” she said.
Speaking to the national conversation on “fake news,” Oprah shared her admiration of the press. “We all know that the press is under siege these days; but, we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth, that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice.”
Following the “Time’s Up” theme of the night, Oprah moved the crowd by encouraging those to fight against the industry’s powerful men. Promising for better days ahead, Winfrey praised victims of abuse and injustice for telling their stories, saying “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”
Recognizing the magnitude of the #MeToo movement beyond Hollywood, Oprah said “each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories we tell. And this year, we became the story.”
Winfrey shared her historic moment with women who have “endured years of abuse and assault, because they like my mother had bills to pay children to feed and dreams to pursue.”
Oprah encouraged all young girls watching that a new day was on the horizon.
“And when that day finally dawns it will be because of a lot many magnificent women .. and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”
And 'Three Billboards' sweeps the night, gets the big award
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won the final award of the evening for best movie drama.
Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in the film, Martin McDonagh won for best screenplay and Sam Rockwell took home the award for best supporting actor.
Quick catch-up: 'Big Little Lies' going home with 4 Globes, 'Lady Bird' nabs 2
Tonight has been a huge night for the hit television show "Big Little Lies," taking home a total of four Golden Globes. Nicole Kidman, who won Best Actress for the show, credited her co-stars in her acceptance speech stating, “Reese, Zoe, Laura, Shailene — we pledged allegiance to each other, and this is ours to share.” Kidman continued by praising all woman in attendance, "This is ours to share. Wow, the power of women."
Speaking of powerful women, the female lead "Lady Bird" is also going home a winner, securing two Globes including Best Motion Picture for Comedy or Musical.
Tonya Harding hangs out with cast of 'I, Tonya'
In a room filled with A-list actors and actresses, one of the celebrities who most stood out at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night was a former figure skater.
Tonya Harding, the subject of the critically acclaimed film “I, Tonya,” joined the cast for the ceremony and was singled out by Allison Janney when Janney won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.
The mention of Harding’s name drew applause from the star-studded crowd.
Times Up: Natalie Portman's fierce one-liner steals the show
Actress Natalie Portman called out the lack of female director in Hollywood in a savage one-liner, and Twitter was here for her #TimesUp moment. "And here are the all male nominees."
The stars who *didn't* wear black to the Globes
After a series of high-profile sexual assault and harassment allegations, powerful women of Hollywood launched the Times Up initiative urging celebrities walking the Golden Globes red carpet to wear black in support of the anti-harassment movement.
Most of Hollywood wore black in solidarity, but not everyone followed suit. Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, wore a stunning red and gold dress. Other stars, like Mandy Moore, choose to accessorize with splash of red.
A source close to Tatna told The Wrap, that the HFPA President supports the "Times Up" movement, but she chose to wear a red dress "as part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration."
This is the story of Recy Taylor, the woman Oprah just mentioned
Recy Taylor was an African-American woman from Abbeville, Alabama, whose abduction and rape by six white men in 1944 made national headlines. She died this December.
Oprah Winfrey honored her at the Globes Sunday while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.
Taylor's brother, Robert Corbitt, spoke to NBC News at the time of her death.
“[She was] a brave woman and a fighter who tried her best to get it known all over the world,” Corbitt said.
Taylor recently made headlines again as the film “The Rape of Recy Taylor” made its North America debut at the New York Film Festival this fall.
Sterling Brown's historic win
Sterling Brown just made history by being the first black actor to take home the Globe for the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama. Brown, stunned by the magnitude of his win, told the press “to finally feel like the first of something is really interesting, ‘cause I never considered myself to be a trailblazer.”
The “This Is Us” actor continued by saying "if I come from a place of truth, then that's all I can do. I can't worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else."
Brown echoed the call for Hollywood to create more opportunities for people of color by saying, “I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.”