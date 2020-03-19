State Department warns Americans against traveling
The U.S. State Department raised the global travel advisory Thursday to Level 4: Do Not Travel, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
Americans should consider returning to the U.S. immediately through whatever commercial means are available, the advisory warned. The guidance comes as Americans traveling abroad struggle to make their way home amid widespread border closures and nationwide quarantines as countries scramble to contain the outbreak.
"If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," the advisory said.
Travel Advisory: Level 4 - The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of #COVID19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for immediate return. pic.twitter.com/MydSzFffYd
Under the plan, the details of which were revealed on the Senate floor by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., individuals making up to $75,000 annually would be eligible for a $1,200 check from the federal government.
Married couples who file their taxes jointly must make less than $150,000 to qualify for their payment, which would be $2,400. From there, according to McConnell's proposal, the payments decrease.
Newsom added that the state has seen 126 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours with the rate of infections detected doubling every four days. Newsom urged the president to “immediately deploy” the USNS Mercy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles in response to the expected influx of patients, though, that ship may already be on its way to Seattle.
Lauren Egan and Julie Tsirkin
24m ago / 10:20 PM UTC
Senate Republicans unveil massive coronavirus bill that would include cash payments
WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell on Thursday released the Republican proposal for a massive emergency coronavirus stimulus bill, which includes direct cash payments for some Americans.
The proposal, expected to cost around $1 trillion, calls for direct payments on a tiered scale. Individuals making $75,000 based on a 2018 tax return would be eligible for $1,200 payments, or $2,400 for couples filing jointly.
The payments would decrease for those making more than $75,000, with an income cap of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples. The payments will also increase $500 for each child a person or couple has.
However, tax payers with little or no income tax liability, but at least $2,500 of qualifying income, would only be eligible for $600, or $1,200 for couples.
Millennials and Gen Xers can become extremely ill from coronavirus
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echo what doctors on the front lines of treating the coronavirus have been reporting anecdotally: Younger adults who become infected aren't just getting mild illnesses. Many in their 20s, 30s and 40s are sick enough from the coronavirus to be hospitalized and need intensive care.
The CDC analyzed reports of 4,226 patients in the U.S. with confirmed COVID-19, the illness that results from the coronavirus infection, between mid-February and mid-March. Of those, 508 were known to be hospitalized.
While it's true that the oldest patients were most likely to end up in the hospital or die from the infection, more than half of the hospitalized patients in the study were under 65.
Tesla will temporarily suspend production at its Fremont factory beginning March 23.
It will also temporarily suspend production at its New York factory except for operations to manufacture parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and supply chains, the company said Thursday in a statement.
"Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers," the company said.
It will continue with basic operations at its Fremont factory to support our vehicle and energy services and charging infrastructure. Its factory in Nevada will remain open.
Elizabeth Chuck
1h ago / 9:35 PM UTC
1.4 percent of people in Wuhan, China, with coronavirus died, study finds
About 1.4 percent of people in Wuhan, China, who became ill with the coronavirus died, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature.
The finding is consistent with a study from last month which also found the case fatality rate — or the number of deaths divided by the number of diagnosed cases — to be 1.4 percent, based on statistics across China.
The new paper focuses specifically on the city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.
The death rate is much higher than that of the influenza, which infects millions of people each year but only kills about 0.1 percent of those who get it.
U.S. restricts visas for farmworkers, raising concerns about food supply
To reduce coronavirus transmission, the federal government has stopped conducting visa interviews for temporary farmworkers from Mexico who want to work in the United States — a move that could disrupt America’s supply of fresh fruit and vegetables, industry groups say.
“An interruption to the processing of agricultural worker visas will undoubtedly cause a significant disruption to the U.S. food supply,” a coalition of agriculture trade groups wrote in a letter Tuesday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging the federal government to process all H-2A applications as emergency visas. Two House Republicans also sent a letter to Pompeo voicing concerns.
Despite empty shelves and panic-buying, there are not broad signs of disruption to America’s food supply chain because of the coronavirus; over half of all fresh fruit and a third of fresh vegetables are now imported, according to the Food and Drug Administration.