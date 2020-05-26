States are trying to lure the Republican National Convention away from North Carolina
After President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina because of potential coronavirus health restrictions, other states are offering themselves as alternatives.
"With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump !" Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on Tuesday.
The Florida Republican Party was quicker on the draw, tweeting a statement Monday from state party chair Joe Gruters offering Trump's new home state as an alternative to North Carolina.
German Muslims gather in mall parking lot to celebrate Eid safely
German Muslims gathered in a mall parking lot to celebrate Eid while social distancing on Sunday. Videos and photos posted on social media showed dozens of men and women wearing masks and praying together at an IKEA parking lot near Frankfurt.
Men and women wearing masks were seen entering the parking lot, a Facebook video showed, and praying together while keeping at a distance. Colorful prayer rugs could be spotted from the distance.
Feds charge used car salesman and "the Mask Man" in COVID-19 schemes
New York federal prosecutors have charged two men, a used car salesman and a pharmacist who dubbed himself “the Mask Man,” in separate schemes to inflate the prices of personal protective equipment used to guard against COVID-19.
The pharmacist, Richard Schirripa, 66, is accused of selling $200,000 worth of N-95 respirator masks at a 50% markup. “I feel like a drug dealer standing out here,” Schirripa told an undercover officer as he sold masks from his car, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.
The licensed pharmacist from Fort Salonga had already been on law enforcement’s radar after he allegedly made false statements to the DEA about destroying and selling opioids from the recent closure of his pharmacy in January and February.
Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness
Professional sports teams in New Jersey are allowed to practice and play in games or matches, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.
Teams will only be allowed to use athletic facilities where team personnel are on location, according to an executive order that Murphy signed last Friday.
“While leagues make their own decisions about operations, I am confident that teams are equipped to practice and eventually play in a responsible manner, protecting the health and safety of players, coaches, and team personnel,” Murphy said.
Coronavirus cases and deaths in New York state continue to drop, Gov. says
New York continues to move in a good direction, the state's governor said at his daily news briefing on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations in the state are down as well as the number of new coronavirus cases, which is about 200. On Monday, 73 people died from COVID-19. The day before that number was 96.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of deaths is still tragic "but relative to where we've been, we're on the other side of the curve."
"It's the lowest number that we've had so we thank all the healthcare staff once again," he said. The governor said his focus is now on continuing to reopen but doing it smartly.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to allow graduation ceremonies
The class of 2020 will have the chance to celebrate graduating, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
"Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," the governor said in a tweet.
The Department of Education and the Secretary of Higher Education will release guidance on Wednesday. For graduating classes that are too large to accommodate the governor's rule that no more than 25 people can gather outdoor, schools may have to hold multiple ceremonies.
"We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their family, friends and educators who helped get them there," Murphy said.
N.Y.C. Mayor confident city will bounce back because of "strength the resilience of New Yorkers"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that while some people might choose to flee the city after it was so hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, he is still "very confident about the future of this city."
"People of this city are strong and resilient," de Blasio said remembering residents' responses to the financial crisis, 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. New York "has come back every single time, and stronger —literally stronger each time."
He said the "strength the resilience of New Yorkers" gives him hope that both New Yorkers and visitors would return. "New Yorkers have mounted a heroic, heroic effort here. A lot of people admire that and feel very, very strongly that this place is special."