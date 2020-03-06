States crack down on scammers, price gouging

Lawmakers across the country are cracking down on scam coronavirus claims and excessive pricing of consumer medical supplies as the virus continues to spread.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a price gouging alert Wednesday after the state declared a public health emergency when it reported its first death related to COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus.
Amazon has already removed more than 1 million products from its site for making misleading claims, and Walmart told NBC News it also will remove listings that make misleading claims. Yet a third-party seller on Walmart.com was charging $47.95 for eight-ounce bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, and another was charging $90 for the same item on Amazon until the site removed the listing after being contacted by NBC News.
Costco got a big boost in sales from shoppers preparing for the coronavirus
Costco saw a three percent increase in sales this quarter compared to the same time last year, and the company attributed it to shoppers stocking up on supplies out of fear of the coronavirus.
“Our February results benefited from last week's big uptick in sales,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told investors on Thursday. “We believe [it’s] related to concerns around the coronavirus.”
Costco says its members have flocked to the wholesale retailer for a range of items in preparation for dealing with the virus, including: dry grocery items, cleaning supplies, bleach, water, paper goods, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, disinfectants, health and beauty aids and even water filtration and food storage items.
The company said demand is so high that while it gets deliveries daily, it’s still having trouble keeping its shelves stocked. It has put a quantity limit on some items depending on the supply. “It's been a little crazy this past week,” said Galanti, adding that stores have been “beyond busy” over the last nine days.
The company’s net sales for the month of February came in at $12.2 billion, a 13.8 percent increase from $10.72 billion during the same time last year. For the three months ending in February, Costco’s same-store sales rose 8.9 percent.
Alberta, Canada, has first presumptive COVID-19 case
Health officials in the Canadian province of Alberta reported Thursday that a woman in her 50s has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, and that the case is believed to be travel-related.
The woman had recently returned from traveling on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, which has been linked to at least three other cases in the state, Alberta Health said in a statement.
The woman is being asked to self-isolate at home, and officials are tracing close contacts. The Grand Princess is being held off the California coast as tests that were flown in by helicopter are being done.
Man dies in Sunnyvale, California; may have been exposed to COVID-19
Police in Sunnyvale, California, reported Thursday the death of a 72-year-old person who officials later learned had been on a cruise ship with two passengers who were suspected of having the coronavirus illness COVID-19.
The cruise ship was not identified in a police tweet, but officials are expected to provide more information Thursday evening. It is not clear if it is being considered a COVID-19 case.
There has been one death in California, in Placer County, involving someone who tested positive for the illness, and that elderly person was likely exposed during international travel on a cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico in mid-February, officials have said. Sunnyvale is in Santa Clara County, where there have been 20 confirmed cases so far.
Earlier today our officers performed CPR on a 72-year-old patient who was unconscious and not breathing. Unfortunately, the patient didn’t survive. It was later learned the patient had recently been on a cruise with two passengers were suspected of having COVID19.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first three cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland.
The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition.
We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.
Colleges to students returning from study abroad: Stay off campus
Many American colleges and universities have started calling students traveling for study abroad programs to return home amid the global outbreak of a new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19. In nearly every case, colleges in the U.S. are telling students to stay off campus when they get back.
Decisions to suspend or cancel study abroad programs have had a particular impact on students who were in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea — countries with higher level travel notices from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many schools are also calling off planned trips scheduled for later this spring and summer as a precaution, following guidance for higher education institutions issued by the CDC.
Rutgers University, Kent State University, the University of San Diego, Penn State University, Kennesaw State University, Fairfield University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Connecticut and the University of Georgia all told NBC News that they will not have any students self-quarantined on campus in dorms or other university housing.
They've instructed students to stay at their permanent home address — i.e., their parents' house — for at least two weeks before coming to campus. These schools noted that they're following the CDC recommendation that anyone who has traveled to a region with widespread coronavirus outbreaks self-quarantine for 14 days.
Some schools, like Nazareth College in New York and Washington University in St. Louis, said that since spring break was coming up anyway, they told the returning students to just wait until after that to come to campus. Washington University said that anyone who visited countries with elevated risk for COVID-19 will also be subject to screening and clearance by the school before returning to campus.
The universities are trying to avoid concerns that arose at the University of California, Davis, where one student living in campus housing was suspected of possibly having the coronavirus. The student's roommates did not show symptoms, but were placed in isolation. Given the compact nature of dorm living, some UC Davis students and their parents began worrying whether anyone else on campus was exposed, the Washington Post reported.
NBCUniversal latest company to pull out of SXSW
NBCUniversal is pulling out of SXSW, a source at the company confirmed, adding to a growing list of businesses cancelling on the major tech and culture conference in Austin, Texas, amid coronavirus concerns.
Despite a number of key departures and a change.org petition to cancel the event, SXSW organizers maintain that they are moving forward as planned. Several other big events, including Google I/O, Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference and IBM’s Think conference have all been canceled across the country.
On Sunday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey withdrew from his SXSW keynote, following his company’s decision to pull out of the conference and no longer host its SXSW house. Following Twitter’s withdrawal, Facebook and Intel withdrew on Monday. Facebook had several employees participating as panelists and Intel had on-site activities planned. The following day, Amazon Studios announced it was dropping out. Followed a day later by Apple and Netflix.
The three companies had a number of events planned for SXSW, including several film premieres. On Thursday, WarnerMedia said it would also be dropping out of the festival over concerns about coronavirus. WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal had a number of employees participating on panels and other on-site events planned.