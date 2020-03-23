Stay-at-home Americans are reading about gardening and canning

Consumers are abandoning travel, fitness and self-improvement books in favor of reading about gardening and education, according to the latest data from NPD BookScan.

With millions of Americans hunkering down to limit the spread of coronavirus, container gardening book sales are up by 30 percent week-on-week, while books on canning and preserving rose by 29 percent for the week ending March 14, according to NPD.

Other categories on the rise include educational books for children, reference and language titles, which collectively rose by 38 percent week-on-week.

However, overall book sales fell 10 percent week on week, with sales affected by the lack of open stores. Year-to-date, book sales are still up 0.7 percent, or 123 million units.