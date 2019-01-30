Stay home: Upstate New York counties order drivers to stay off roads

Some pet owners believe animals can stand colder temperatures than humans, which is not always true, and depends on the animal's breed, size, health and age. Here are some tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association to keep your pet safe during the cold spell.

1. Keep your pet inside

Cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, just like humans, and shouldn't be kept outside when the temperature drops below zero.

2. Check and wipe paws

Pets' paws should be checked for cold-weather injury like cracking and bleeding. Paws, along with legs and bellies should also be wiped after pets are outside for any period of time as they can pick up traces of antifreeze or other de-icing chemicals, all of which can be toxic to animals. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also recommends rubbing petroleum jelly on paws and clipping belly fur to prevent pets from picking up such chemicals.

3. Tag your animal

Pets are more prone to go missing in the winter because snow and ice mask the scents that would usually make it easier for an animal to find its way home. Pets should always, but especially in the winter, have tags or a microchip.

4. Feed your pet a little more in very cold temperatures

Staying warm burns extra calories, so the ASPCA recommends feeding your pet a little more food and giving it more water when the temperatures are very low. But the American Veterinary Medical Association says a higher weight can lead to health risks, so there's no need to overfeed your pet all winter.

5. And before you start the car ...

Cats love hiding near warm car engines during cold weather, but the habit can be deadly. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends drivers honk their horns or make other noise to encourage any refuge-seekers to scurry away before the car engine is started.