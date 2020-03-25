Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020 Share this -







Pentagon orders no troop movements for 60 days All U.S. troop movements overseas will halt for 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to defense officials. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed an order halting the movements on Wednesday. The order states troops overseas cannot move back to the U.S. and troops in the U.S. cannot move overseas for two months. It applies to uniformed military, civilians and dependents.







Bindi Irwin marries at Australia Zoo with no guests due to coronavirus pandemic Bindi Irwin with fiance Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on Nov. 9, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images file Bindi Irwin went ahead with her wedding at the Australia Zoo to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, though with major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Irwin, 21, said on social media Wednesday that the couple chose to go ahead with the wedding that had been planned for almost a year but didn't have any guests in an effort to keep everyone safe. The wildlife conservationist said it was a "very difficult decision" for them. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," Irwin said. "Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history." Read the full story here.







Pink eye may be a rare symptom The new coronavirus can spread through the eyes, prompting the world's largest association of eye doctors to urge its members to be aware of the warning signs in patients. The pathogen may cause pink eye, or conjunctivitis — inflammation of the clear tissue covering the white part of the eye — in about 1-3 percent of infected people, the American Academy of Ophthalmology said in an updated alert Tuesday. Virus particles have been found in eye secretions, it previously warned, but a study published Wednesday suggests the risk of virus transmission through tears is low. Read more







1 million in California file for unemployment as state feels economic hit of coronavirus One million Californians filed unemployment claims this month, as America's most populous state braces for an economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced that major banks in the state would halt collection of mortgage payments for 90 days for those affected by the virus. In addition to the economic data, Newsom also revealed that: At least 2,535 Californians have tested positive for the deadly virus, up 17 percent from 24 hours ago;

While the elderly are particularly vulnerable, about 51 percent of those California cases are of people between the ages of 18 and 49;

The coronavirus has taken the lives of 53 Californians, as of Wednesday morning. Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19. Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period for mortgage payments for those impacted by #COVID19.



A big sigh of relief for millions of CA families. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2020 Share this -







Netanyahu says Israel may have to 'impose a complete lockdown' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that the government may have to "impose a complete lockdown, except for essential needs such as food and medicines." The longtime leader of Israel said that the country had already taken drastic steps, but that the confirmed number of coronavirus cases was doubling every three days. It was not clear what a complete lockdown would mean for Israel. "In two weeks we are liable to find ourselves with thousands of patients many of whom will be in danger of death," Netanyahu said. As of Wednesday, Israel had 2,030 confirmed cases and five deaths.







Dow closes with modest gains, after whiplash day digesting fiscal stimulus package Wall Street's mini-rally lost steam Wednesday, as negotiations for the $2 trillion stimulus package that seemed a done deal shuddered to a halt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had gained 1,200 points earlier in the day, tumbled in the last few minutes of trading after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he would "put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund." The S&P 500 ended the day up by just over 1 percent and the Nasdaq was down by almost 0.5 percent.







Aid groups 'race against the clock' to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in refugee camps For the world's most vulnerable communities -- from the Greek island of Lesvos to Jordan's refugee camps -- aid groups like the Norwegian Refugee Council are sounding the alarm on insufficient resources. "We're now in a frantic race against the clock and against the pandemic to try to get a minimum of water and sanitation and decongestion, shelter to the most vulnerable groups before it is too late," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General for the Norwegian Refugee Council, in Oslo, whose organization serves nine million displaced people globally. From supplies like water and sanitation material to following basic precautionary measures like hand washing in overcrowded areas, these groups are urging governments to step in and help before the 25 million refugees and more than 70 million displaced people worldwide are affected. "Even things like dispensing hand sanitizer, there's simply not enough," Katie Muirhead, who heads a medical non-governmental organization and serves refugees on Greece's island of Lesvos, told NBC News. "Unless we can find somewhere we can donate…and how long would that last anyway? That's sort of a band aid solution."







Minnesota orders its citizens to stay home Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered the 5.6 million residents Minnesota — other than those performing essential services — to stay home in the state's ongoing battle against coronavirus. "We must take bold action to save the lives of Minnesotans," he said in a statement. "As a former Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, I believe in having a plan — which is why I'm directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit their movements to essential services." As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 287 confirmed cases and at least 1 death due to coronavirus. Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said that her husband has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. We must take bold action to save the lives of Minnesotans. As a former Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, I believe in having a plan – which is why I'm directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit their movements to essential services. #StayHomeMN pic.twitter.com/W2TAejwnBs — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 25, 2020






