Gunman’s Father Was on FBI’s Most Wanted List

The father of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, the agency confirmed to NBC News.

Patrick Benjamin Paddock, also known as Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was wanted by the agency for armed bank robbery.

He was bumped from the most-wanted list in 1977, according to the FBI's website.

One of the shooter’s brothers, Bruce Paddock, said that while their father was a bank robber, Stephen was “law abiding.”

"He never got into fights. He never did anything violent. He's kinda laid-back, never in a hurry,” Bruce told NBC News. "I don't know how he could stoop to this low point, hurting someone else … He killed a bunch of people and then killed himself so he didn't have to face whatever it was."

Paddock added that his brother was “not mentally deranged. He's quite smart.”