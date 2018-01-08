Sterling Brown's historic win

Sterling Brown just made history by being the first black actor to take home the Globe for the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama. Brown, stunned by the magnitude of his win, told the press “to finally feel like the first of something is really interesting, ‘cause I never considered myself to be a trailblazer.”

The “This Is Us” actor continued by saying "if I come from a place of truth, then that's all I can do. I can't worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else."

Brown echoed the call for Hollywood to create more opportunities for people of color by saying, “I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.”