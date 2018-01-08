Sterling Brown's historic win

Sterling Brown just made history by being the first black actor to take home the Globe for the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama. Brown, stunned by the magnitude of his win, told the press “to finally feel like the first of something is really interesting, ‘cause I never considered myself to be a trailblazer.”
The “This Is Us” actor continued by saying "if I come from a place of truth, then that's all I can do. I can't worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else."
Brown echoed the call for Hollywood to create more opportunities for people of color by saying, “I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.”
Greeted by loud applause, Oprah Winfrey started her speech recounting Sidney Poitier making history as the first black man to win an Academy Award.
“I had never seen a black man being celebrated like that,” Winfrey said as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.
Winfrey took a moment to reflect on her own historic moment. "There are many girls watching as I become the First black woman to be given [this] award,” she said.
Following the “Time’s Up” theme of the night, Oprah moved the crowd by encouraging those to fight against the industry’s powerful men. Promising for better days ahead, Winfrey praised victims of abuse and injustice for telling their stories, saying “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”
Oprah encouraged all young girls watching that a new day was on the horizon.
“And when that day finally dawns it will be because of a lot many magnificent women .. and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”
After a series of high-profile sexual assault and harassment allegations, powerful women of Hollywood launched the Times Up initiative urging celebrities walking the Golden Globes red carpet to wear black in support of the anti-harassment movement.
Most of Hollywood wore black in solidarity, but not everyone followed suit. Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, wore a stunning red and gold dress. Other stars, like Mandy Moore, choose to accessorize with splash of red.
A source close to Tatna told The Wrap, that the HFPA President supports the "Times Up" movement, but she chose to wear a red dress "as part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration."
Actress-producer-writer Lena Waithe walked the red carpet in an elegant all-black tux — and Susan Sarandon, who hit the red carpet with journalist and activist Rosa Clemente, opted for a simple black suit, a crisp white shirt and classic pumps.
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers didn't shy away from addressing the sexual harassment scandals that rocked Hollywood last year, immediately opening the 75th annual awards show with a joke about the #MeToo movement.
Here are the Top 5 zingers from Meyer's monologue:
"It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t — it's gonna be a good year."
"There’s a new era underway —and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood."
"This was a year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series 'Big Little Lies' and 'Get Out.’"
"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months, it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out-loud."
"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam."