Steyer announces an announcement

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, who has spearheaded a multi-million dollar effort calling for the impeachment of President Trump will make an unspecified announcement about his "political plans for 2019 and beyond" during an event in Iowa on Wednesday.

Steyer spent the first two years of the Trump administration vocally calling for Trump's impeachment while also helping to turn out young voters to the polls in key congressional races across the country.

He's made no secret about flirting with a presidential bid, and those efforts helped him compile a huge email list that could be helpful for a future bid.

If he runs, Steyer would be one of a handful of candidates who have made combating climate change a central issue.

As a billionaire, he'd be able to give his campaign a very helpful head-start by using his own personal wealth on a campaign.

But other than his massive wealth, he's charted a more progressive path for his potential bid than the other billionaires in the mix—former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who continues to weigh a bid, and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who announced his campaign last year.

While his deep pockets will be an instant asset, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez announced last month that future debate criteria will include grassroots fundraising figures as well.