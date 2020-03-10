Stock futures hint at market surge after worst day since financial crisis Stock futures rallied early Tuesday morning after the S&P 500′s worst day since the financial crisis. Around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated an opening surged of more than 1,000 points on Tuesday. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a sharply higher open for the two indexes on Tuesday. Stock futures erased big losses and turned positive after President Donald Trump floated the idea of “a payroll tax cut or relief” to offset the negative impact from the coronavirus. The potential tax incentives come on top of an $8.3 billion spending package Trump signed last month. Read the full story here Share this -







Rome's Spanish Steps, virtually deserted after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lock down in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus, Tuesday. Remo Casilli / Reuters







British Airways cancels all flights to and from Italy amid lockdown U.K. carrier British Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Italy as the country moved into full lockdown amid its growing coronavirus epidemic Tuesday. "In light of the Italian government's announcement and the U.K. government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today," the airline said in a statement. On Monday, the whole of Italy was placed under lockdown until next month in an unprecedented attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe's worst-affected country. The same day Britain's Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to Italy.







International students are still trapped in Wuhan six weeks on Patience Dalieh, a student currently in Wuhan. BEIJING — On Jan. 27, days after the Chinese city of Wuhan began its lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hafsa Tayyab appeared in an online video alongside a group of fellow Pakistani students appealing to their government to get them out. "We were hopeful," Tayyab told NBC last week. She thought her plea might be answered. But almost six weeks on, she is among the hundreds of students still stranded in the quarantined city, desperate to return home — long after classmates from other nations were airlifted away from the coronavirus outbreak's ground zero. Read the full story here







French minister caught coronavirus after Parliament visit French Culture Minister Franck Riester leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, after attending a weekly cabinet meeting, last month. Alain Jocard / AFP - Getty Images France's culture minister has become the latest politician to contract the coronavirus, a government colleague said on Monday, after several lawmakers came down with the COVID-19 illness. Franck Riester is doing well and resting at home, health minister Olivier Veran said on BFM Television. Five French parliamentarians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to media reports on Monday, along with a worker in the National Assembly cafeteria where some or all of the lawmakers may have picked it up. The stricken minister last met President Emmanuel Macron several days ago, they added.







What Taiwan can teach the world on fighting the coronavirus TAIPEI, Taiwan — As countries around the world grapple with the coronavirus, Taiwan may offer valuable lessons on how to curb its spread. Just 81 miles away, the island is a short flight to mainland China, where COVID-19 is believed to have originated in the city of Wuhan. As the outbreak took hold in January, many Taiwanese business people and their families based in China were returning to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and up to 2,000 Chinese tourists a day visited the island, potentially bringing the virus with them. And yet, Taiwan has had only 47 cases of COVID-19 and one death as of Tuesday — far fewer than China's 80,754 cases and 3,136 deaths, a stark contrast even when taking into account the enormous population difference: Taiwan's 23 million to China's 1.4 billion. Taiwan's numbers are also much lower than neighboring countries such as South Korea, which has had more than 7,500 cases, and Japan, with 530. It's also faring better than countries much farther away from China, such as Italy, with more than 9,000 cases, and the United States, which has over 700. So what can Taiwan teach the world so other countries can stem the spread of the virus? Read the full story here.






