Stock trading halted after markets plunge at market open

The latest in New York UPDATE: There are additional confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS, bringing total to 142.



Westchester: 98

NYC: 19

Nassau: 17

Rockland: 4

Saratoga: 2

Suffolk: 1

Ulster: 1



We continue to expect more positive cases as we test. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 9, 2020 Share this -







Trump compares coronavirus to flu President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued to downplay concern around the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the U.S. In a tweet, Trump compared coronavirus outbreak numbers to annual flu deaths. Health experts have warned such comparisons can be problematic because the flu is reasonably predictable while much is still unknown about the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Scientists are still working to get a more complete picture of the virus including its mortality rate. Just before Trump's tweet, health secretary Alex Azar appeared on Fox News and said "nobody is trying to minimize" the threat of the new coronavirus. So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020 Share this -







Public interest in coronavirus spikes, according to Google Trends Public interest in coronavirus is reaching levels that dwarf other major events of the past decade, according to data from Google Trends. Google is able to see what people on its search engine are looking for, making it a useful indication of public interest. And according to its data, coronavirus searches have spiked considerably — and could make even the amount of searches for major figures such as Barack Obama and Donald Trump look small in comparison. "I've said this before, but the amount of interest in the coronavirus is just unreal," Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham said on Twitter. "I've never seen anything like it. Shaping up to be the biggest story in Google trends history." I've said this before, but the amount of interest in the coronavirus is just unreal. I've never seen anything like it. Shaping up to be the biggest story in Google trends history. pic.twitter.com/wdHga01nLZ — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020 Share this -







Six die in Italian prison riot over anti-coronavirus measures Inmates stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus on the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy, on Monday. Antonio Calanni / AP Six inmates were killed in a prison riot in Italy and guards were taken hostage at another jail, as unrest spread in prisons across the country over measures to contain the coronavirus, including restrictions on visits. Italy’s government has imposed a lockdown across much of the northern regions that have been hit by the contagion, in an effort to contain a virus which as of Sunday had killed 366 people in Italy. In a TV interview, the head of Italy’s prison administration, Francesco Basentini, said three inmates had died inside a jail in the northern town of Modena, and three others had died after being transferred away from the prison. Rivolte anche a San Vittore. pic.twitter.com/vFianrkie2 — GiuseppeFrancaviglia (@GFrancaviglia) March 9, 2020 Share this -







'Operations are our lifeblood': Delta tries to allay customer fears In an email, Delta Air Lines attempted to reassure anxious travelers and outline how it planned to respond to the outbreak. Delta said it has "doubled-down" on cleaning, adding a fogging process to disinfect many of its longer-haul aircraft. The company said it would more consistently clean check-in kiosks, too. The carrier is making sure customers have easy access to hand sanitizer, and it is outfitting employees with supplies. Masks will be available for sick customers (and staff in close contact with them), and the company says its Atlanta command center is prepared to answer customer questions and concerns. "For more than a decade, Delta has been preparing for such a scenario," the company said in the email. "Operations are our lifeblood." Share this -







Princeton University doing online-only classes after spring break Princeton just announced we'll be moving to online instruction after spring break in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.



Seems like a wise move to do this now, before the campus gets hit hard. https://t.co/grUikAzRSc — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 9, 2020 Share this -







Trump campaign 'proceeding normally,' but no rallies scheduled There are few things President Trump says he enjoys more than a large-scale rally with thousands of cheering supporters. And while he has pledged to keep up the pace amid concerns about large gathering as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies, his re-election campaign has not announced any upcoming rallies for the weeks ahead, marking the first time without one on the calendar this year. Read more here. Share this -





