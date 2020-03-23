Stocks sink again, after emergency fiscal stimulus package fails for second time

Stocks sank again on Monday, after an emergency fiscal stimulus package was twice rejected by the Senate and even a new round of cash injection from the Federal Reserve failed to raise trader optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a decline of almost 600 points, tracking its way toward the worst month for the blue-chip index since 1931.

"These large market declines can reverse themselves over time. This is the history of the U.S.," Larry Kudlow, head of the National Economic Council, told CNBC earlier on Monday. "There's no reason why we can't get through this period."

The S&P 500 closed down by around 3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq held up best, with a decline of just 0.2 percent.

