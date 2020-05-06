Stormtrooper trying to get customers' attention taken down by officers A restaurant employee in a “Star Wars” costume was detained in Canada on Sunday after 911 callers reported seeing someone in a Stormtrooper costume with a gun, police said. The employee, who was carrying a plastic blaster, had been trying to drum up business for the struggling restaurant, which opened two months before Canadian authorities shuttered eat-in dining because of the coronavirus, the woman’s boss, Brad Whalen, told NBC News. The promotion occurred on “May the 4th Be With You Day,” the unofficial holiday dedicated to the film franchise. The restaurant, Coco Vanilla Galactic Cantina, is “Star Wars” themed and serves pizza and donair in the city of Lethbridge, Alberta. A video showed multiple officers, some with their guns drawn, shouting at the employee to get on the ground. The worker, who Whalen did not want to identify, could be seen face down in Coco Vanilla’s parking lot. She could be heard sobbing while officers handcuffed her. Read the full story here. Share this -







$5,000 offered in search for father, son in deadly mask dispute with guard Days after a father and son were charged in the killing of a Michigan security guard in a dispute over a requirement to wear a mask in a store, law enforcement offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Larry Teague, 44, and son Ramonyea Bishop, 23, are being sought in connection with the Friday killing of security guard Calvin Munerlyn, 43, in Flint. The Genesee County prosecutor said this week that an argument began at the Family Dollar store after Munerlyn told Teague's wife and her daughter that the younger woman needed to wear a mask in the store. The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that there is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest each of the two outstanding suspects. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring state residents entering enclosed public spaces to wear masks, as part of measures to slow the spread of the deadly disease COVID-19. U.S. Marshals offer $5k Reward for information leading to

capture of father, son wanted for murder of security guard: https://t.co/FVbEMQBQrs pic.twitter.com/Iq4CBhl1Af — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 6, 2020







First immigrant detainee dies of virus SAN DIEGO - A man held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center near the U.S.-Mexico border died Wednesday of coronavirus-related illness, a health official said. His was the first coronavirus death among detainees in federal immigration detention. "We can confirm that we had a report this morning of a 57-year-old male detainee who had formerly been at the Otay Mesa Detention Facility and had been hospitalized since late April did die early this morning from complications of COVID," said Eric McDonald, a medical director at San Diego County's public health department. With 132 COVID-19 cases, the contractor-run detention center has the most patients by far of the 41 ICE facilities where the virus has been reported. Read the full story here.







3 McDonald's workers hurt in customer attack over coronavirus limits, police say Three workers at an Oklahoma City McDonald's were injured Wednesday by gunfire and a scuffle that appeared to have started because the restaurant's dining area was closed for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, police said. Two of three were injured by gunfire and the third was hurt in a scuffle, said Lt. Michelle Henderson of the Oklahoma City Police Department. The victims, two females and a male -- two of them 17 -- were hospitalized and in non-life-threatening condition, she said. Two customers, a man and a woman, were in custody. "They were asked to leave, and they refused and produced a gun," Henderson said. The dining area "was closed because of the virus." Read the full story here.






