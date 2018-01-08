This is the story of Recy Taylor, the woman Oprah just mentioned

Recy Taylor was an African-American woman from Abbeville, Alabama, whose abduction and rape by six white men in 1944 made national headlines. She died this December.

Oprah Winfrey honored her at the Globes Sunday while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Taylor's brother, Robert Corbitt, spoke to NBC News at the time of her death.

“[She was] a brave woman and a fighter who tried her best to get it known all over the world,” Corbitt said.

Taylor recently made headlines again as the film “The Rape of Recy Taylor” made its North America debut at the New York Film Festival this fall.

