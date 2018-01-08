Feedback

This is the story of Recy Taylor, the woman Oprah just mentioned

Recy Taylor was an African-American woman from Abbeville, Alabama, whose abduction and rape by six white men in 1944 made national headlines. She died this December.

Oprah Winfrey honored her at the Globes Sunday while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Taylor's brother, Robert Corbitt, spoke to NBC News at the time of her death.

“[She was] a brave woman and a fighter who tried her best to get it known all over the world,” Corbitt said.

Taylor recently made headlines again as the film “The Rape of Recy Taylor” made its North America debut at the New York Film Festival this fall.

Tonya Harding hangs out with cast of 'I, Tonya'

In a room filled with A-list actors and actresses, one of the celebrities who most stood out at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night was a former figure skater.

Tonya Harding, the subject of the critically acclaimed film “I, Tonya,” joined the cast for the ceremony and was singled out by Allison Janney when Janney won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.

The mention of Harding’s name drew applause from the star-studded crowd.

Chelsea Bailey

Times Up: Natalie Portman's fierce one-liner steals the show

Actress Natalie Portman called out the lack of female director in Hollywood in a savage one-liner, and Twitter was here for her #TimesUp moment. "And here are the all male nominees." 

Demi Douglas

Oprah speaks out to young girls in Cecil B. de Mille Award speech

Greeted by loud applause, Oprah Winfrey started her speech recounting Sidney Poitier making history as the first black man to win an Academy Award.

“I had never seen a black man being celebrated like that,” Winfrey said as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Winfrey took a moment to reflect on her own historic moment. "There are many girls watching as I become the First black woman to be given [this] award,” she said.

Following the “Time’s Up” theme of the night, Oprah moved the crowd by encouraging those to fight against the industry’s powerful men. Promising for better days ahead, Winfrey praised victims of abuse and injustice for telling their stories, saying “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Oprah encouraged all young girls watching that a new day was on the horizon.  

“And when that day finally dawns it will be because of a lot many magnificent women .. and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

Chelsea Bailey

The stars who *didn't* wear black to the Globes

After a series of high-profile sexual assault and harassment allegations, powerful women of Hollywood launched the Times Up initiative urging celebrities walking the Golden Globes red carpet to wear black in support of the anti-harassment movement. 

Most of Hollywood wore black in solidarity, but not everyone followed suit. Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, wore a stunning red and gold dress. Other stars, like Mandy Moore, choose to accessorize with splash of red. 

A source close to Tatna told The Wrap, that the HFPA President supports the "Times Up" movement, but she chose to wear a red dress "as part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive color during a celebration." 

Image: Meher Tatna, HFPA President, speaks at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Meher Tatna speaks at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal
Image: Blanca Blanco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Blanca Blanco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Erica Ayisi

Demi Douglas

Sterling Brown's historic win

Sterling Brown just made history by being the first black actor to take home the Globe for the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama. Brown, stunned by the magnitude of his win, told the press “to finally feel like the first of something is really interesting, ‘cause I never considered myself to be a trailblazer.”

The “This Is Us” actor continued by saying "if I come from a place of truth, then that's all I can do. I can't worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else."

Brown echoed the call for Hollywood to create more opportunities for people of color by saying, “I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.” 

Ree Hines

How women chose to 'wear the pants' at the Globes

Actress-producer-writer Lena Waithe walked the red carpet in an elegant all-black tux — and Susan Sarandon, who hit the red carpet with journalist and activist Rosa Clemente, opted for a simple black suit, a crisp white shirt and classic pumps.

See more women who walked the red carpet in elegant pant styles. 

NBC News
NBC News

And the Golden Globe goes to...

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Best Television Series, Drama: "The Handmaid’s Tale"

For all Globes winners, read the full list here

Chelsea Bailey

Seth Meyers takes on #MeToo: His top 5 zingers

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers didn't shy away from addressing the sexual harassment scandals that rocked Hollywood last year, immediately opening the 75th annual awards show with a joke about the #MeToo movement.

Here are the Top 5 zingers from Meyer's monologue: 

"It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t — it's gonna be a good year." 

"There’s a new era underway —and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood." 

"This was a year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series 'Big Little Lies' and 'Get Out.’" 

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months, it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out-loud."

"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam."

Anna Brand

From one press secretary to another...

Allison Janney won for her supporting role in "I, Tonya," but to many she will forever be White House press secretary C.J. Cregg on "The West Wing." 

And that includes Josh Earnest, former White House press secretary for President Barack Obama. 

"She was among the classiest people I met at the White House & tonight she gets a #GoldenGlobe," Earnest tweeted in congratulating Janney. 

