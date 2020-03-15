MGM Resorts to close all Las Vegas properties

MGM Resorts will close all of its Las Vegas properties, the hotel chain announced on Sunday.

The company, which owns many major Las Vegas hotels including Aria, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York and The Mirage, said that starting on Tuesday it will "temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice."

Casinos on those properties will close on Monday, the company said.