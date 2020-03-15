Stuck in their apartments, Spaniards applaud health care workers #LOCKDOWN, night 1.

Even after Sánchez’s announcement of the lockdown of #Spain, people have not forgotten to applaude medical staff from their balconies.#madrid #coronavirus #COVID19 #CoronavirusESP #AplausoSanitario #AplausoColectivo pic.twitter.com/eIWCfGAu0z — Giedre P. (@GiedreP) March 14, 2020 Despite the announcement of the lockdown of Spain “people have not forgotten to applaud medical staff from their balconies," according to Twitter user @GiedreP who filmed a round of applause for health care workers in Madrid on Saturday night. Bursts of applause are appearing on social media across Spain and also in other European countries, such as Italy, as housebound people look for ways to show their appreciation. In a TV address Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez detailed the lockdown measures — similar to those imposed in Italy — as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in infections. Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Share this -







Danish government to cover 75 percent of workers’ wages The Danish government announced a new agreement on Sunday that would cover up to 75 percent of workers’ wages for those whose jobs are threatened by the virus outbreak. At a press conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the initiative will initially stretch retroactively from March 9 and will last until June 9. Frederiksen also called on companies to send home staff, but to avoid firing people as a reduction measure. Share this -







Hundreds of scientists warn U.K. government’s response is ‘risking lives’ An empty platform at Green Park Station in London, Britain, Friday. Simon Dawson / Reuters Hundreds of scientists have warned the U.K. government that its response to the coronavirus epidemic is “risking many more lives than necessary,” in an open letter on Saturday night. More than 300 academics living and working in the U.K. called for immediate measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19, criticizing the U.K.’s strategy of delaying widespread restrictions, as seen in other European countries, in a bid to achieve "herd immunity." They argued that this would put the National Health Service under even more stress as the number of infections grows throughout Europe. Health Secretary Matt Hancock however told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning that herd immunity was not part of the government's strategy and that the immediate priority was the preservation of life. Share this -







Coronavirus fears leave ski slopes empty Skiers walk past a closed chair-lift after the closure of all ski resorts, in Les Crosets, Switzerland, Sunday. DENIS BALIBOUSE / Reuters Share this -







American Airlines to suspend nearly all international flights American Airlines said it will start a phased suspension of nearly all long-haul international flights starting Monday, due to reduced demand and travel restrictions from the outbreak. Between March 16 and May 6, the company will reduce its international capacity by 75 percent on a "year over year basis," it said in a statement Saturday. The airline also anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20 percent compared to last year. It also projected it will be reduced by 30 percent in May. Share this -







Mexico braces for outbreak lasting 'all year' Mexico has warned that the coronavirus outbreak could last all year as it rolled out tougher measures to contain the spread. The education ministry said it would extend the Easter break for some 33 million students, doubling the length of their vacation. Meanwhile, the health ministry recommended canceling gatherings with 5,000 people or more. “We’re preparing for an epidemic that could last all year,” Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference Saturday. Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus infections had risen to 41 on Saturday up from 26 a day earlier, the government said. It has not reported any fatalities from the virus. Share this -







South Korea declares Daegu a special disaster zone The president of South Korea declared the city of Daegu a special disaster zone on Sunday, according to a presidential spokesperson. While South Korea has recently reported a downward trend in new cases, Daegu accounts for a majority of cases in the country due to an outbreak in a church. South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 8,162 with 75 total deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Sunday's numbers are in line trend of falling cases, which are down from the 107 recorded on Saturday. Share this -







China tightens airport checks as imported cases tick up China tightened checks on international travelers arriving at Beijing airport on Sunday, after the number of imported new coronavirus infections surpassed locally transmitted cases for a second day in a row. The government announced that all international arrivals at will be sent to special facilities for 14 days of monitoring. People with certain special needs will be allowed to return to their homes for self-quarantine only after strict evaluation, they said. Mainland China reported 20 new cases of infections on March 14 — up from 11 cases a day earlier — data from by the National Health Commission showed on Sunday. Of those, 16 were internationally imported, it said. Share this -





