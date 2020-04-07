Study: Higher air pollution rates up death risk for coronavirus patients Coronavirus patients from areas of the United States with high air pollution levels run a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than those from areas with cleaner air, according to a new national study out this week from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 counties across the country, finding a small increase in long-term exposure to particulate matter was associated with a 15 percent increase in the COVID-19 death rate. The study adjusted for population size, hospital beds, number of individuals tested, weather, and socioeconomic and a number of behavioral variables. While noting that the epidemiology of COVID-19 is evolving, the study's authors said results "underscore the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the COVID-19 crisis." Past research has found particulate matter likely contributed to the spread of the 2015 avian influenza and during the SARS epidemic in 2003, where increases in particulate matter air pollution increased risks of dying from the disease. SARS is a coronavirus, like COVID-19. Share this -







MLB considering starting baseball season in Phoenix as early as April Major League Baseball is considering a plan that would start the baseball season as early as next month using facilities and fields in the Phoenix, Arizona area. The scenario is one of several being discussed. Under it, players and team personnel would be isolated and practice social distancing during off-time. There would be no crowds singing "Take me out to the ballgame." "MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so," the League said in a statement Tuesday morning. "While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan." Phoenix does have advantages, given its climate and many baseball facilities, where it annually hosts much of Spring Training. But like a rain delay waits for the weather to clear, much will depend on how effectively the state deals with the virus and if baseball will be considered an essential job not subject to Arizona's stay at home order, should it be extended past March 31. Testing in the state is increasing slowly, with 33,375 coronavirus tests conducted as of Tuesday. Arizona has approximately 7.2 million people.







France death toll surpasses 10,000, officials warn peak yet to come The coronavirus death toll in France surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday, despite severe quarantine measures that have been put in place across the country to slow the spread of the virus. French authorities have counted at least 1,417 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, including deaths in nursing homes, pushing the total for the nation over 10,300. Director General of Health Jarome Salomon warned that the country has yet to see its peak and the curve has yet to flatten.







Amid social distancing, activists turn to a new tactic: the car protest Activism has been disrupted by the coronavirus and organizers have turned to a new tactic to get their message out: the car protest. On March 22, immigration activist groups held a car protest outside the Hudson County Detention Center in New Jersey, calling for the release of detained migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic. The protesters were all in their cars, honking, demanding action — and trying to follow the state's social distance guidelines. Never Again Action, one of the many groups that organized the event, has held various car protests as they call for the release of everyone in ICE detention, people they say are particularly vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. "We want to replicate the feeling of people being together in public," Stephen Lurie, an organizer with Never Again Action, told NBC News. The car protests will hopefully "draw attention to things at a time when it's really hard to," he said. The protests have also happened in New York, Massachusetts, Texas, California, Minnesota and other states, and the tactic is also being used by striking workers. Participants at the actions — which have been held outside detention centers, state capitols and governor's mansions — slow down or park their cars, hang signs from their windows, honk, and chant. Lurie says the group is "dredging up" an old tactic that's been used before as they try to be creative and adapt to the times. Today we surrounded Bristol County Correctional Center in our cars with @NeverAgainBOS to demand #ReleaseThemNow #FreeThemAll

Call Massachusetts Governor Baker at (617) 725-4005. Or use ResistBot by Texting "SIGN VNDQVG" to 50409 ... FREE OUR LOVED ONES FROM CAGES NOW! pic.twitter.com/AeEblSdGY9 — Unidad Latina en Acción CT (@ULAnewhaven) March 26, 2020







L.A. encourages those experiencing homelessness to social distance tents Los Angeles officials said the city is making progress in expanding emergency shelter programs for those experiencing homelessness, a population that public health experts warn may be at greatest risk for exposure to the coronavirus, according to a late Monday federal court filing. The city is "engaged with Skid Row service providers and community advocates in efforts to educate persons experiencing homelessness in the Skid Row area to practice social distancing and space their tents 12 feet apart from each other," according to the filing. Previously, some handwashing stations left near homeless encampments had been removed by the Andy Gump company after an employee was punctured with a used hypodermic needle while servicing one. The city said in its court filing that the stations were removed "without any input from the City" and that it is working with Andy Gump to address the company's concerns while replacing the stations "to keep these life-saving hygiene facilities available."







Britain's PM Boris Johnson is 'stable,' remains in intensive care British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is "stable" and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring, a government spokesman said Tuesday. "He is in good spirits," the spokesman added in a statement. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, to deputize for him when needed as the nation tackles the coronavirus crisis.






