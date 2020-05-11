Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between March 11 and May 2, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect during that time period, the report said. That’s about 5,300 more deaths than were blamed on the coronavirus in official tallies during those weeks. Some of those excess fatalities could be COVID-19 deaths that went uncounted because a person died at home, or without medical providers realizing they were infected, the researchers at New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said. It might also represent a ripple effect of the health crisis, they wrote. Public fear over contracting the virus and the enormous strain on hospitals might have led to delays in people seeking or receiving lifesaving care for unrelated conditions like heart disease or diabetes. Share this -







New York will no longer require nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients from hospitals Two medical workers transport an elderly patient from a nursing home in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 24. Braulio Jatar / Barcroft Media via Getty Images file New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a requirement for hospital patients to test negative for the coronavirus before they can be discharged to nursing homes. This effectively reversed a much-criticized state policy that required long-term care facilities to accept recovering patients who may still test positive for COVID-19. Cuomo, a Democrat, announced the change Sunday, along with a requirement for all New York nursing homes and adult care facilities to test staff members for COVID-19 twice a week and report positive cases to the state. "We're just not going to send a person who is positive to a nursing home after a hospital visit. Period," he said during a news conference. Read the full story here. Share this -







Fact check: Trump says everyone who 'wants' a test can get one Trump claimed on Monday during a press conference focused on coronavirus testing that Americans "should all be able to get a test right now." But there's no evidence that the U.S. is testing everyone who wants it. Some counties are able to perform testing on-demand, but many regions are prioritizing symptomatic individuals or requiring doctor's notes to get tests despite the prevalence of asymptomatic transmission. The CDC encourages states to prioritize hospitalized and high-risk patients, over lower-risk patients who remain in the community. So far, the U.S. has done just 9 million tests since the pandemic erupted earlier this year, and that hasn't come close to meeting the demand for testing. A third of people surveyed by a Business Insider poll conducted in late April said they thought they'd had the disease; just 5 percent of those people were able to get tested. Admiral Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services official overseeing testing efforts, said that the states "aspire" to perform more than 12 million tests in the next four weeks. That figure represents approximately 3.6 percent of the population. Pressed by a reporter, Giroir countered that "anybody who needs a test" can get one — calling out specifically symptomatic people or those with a confirmed exposure uncovered through contact tracing — but the president again doubled down on his claim. "If people want to get tested, they get tested," Trump said. "But for the most part, they shouldn't want to get tested." Share this -







Fact check: Trump falsely claims coronavirus numbers are 'going down almost everywhere' President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Monday that coronavirus is abating in the U.S., despite data showing that the virus is on the rise in some states and a lack of testing that leaves experts unsure about infection rates elsewhere. “Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!” Trump tweeted Monday morning. The claim dovetails with the president’s push to reopen the country to try to restart the economy amid historic unemployment numbers, even as thousands of people die from the virus daily and researchers hike predicted death tolls. “Anybody that claims we’re on a downward trajectory nationally is out of touch with reality,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness and a public health analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Redlener said low testing rates have kept the U.S. from knowing the scope of the virus’ hold in the U.S. “There isn’t a single state in the union that has sufficient testing,” he told NBC News. Read the full story here. Share this -







At least 26,646 deaths at long-term care facilities, 7,001 facilities with outbreaks nationwide There are now at least 7,001 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, and at least 26,646 deaths of long-term care residents from the disease, according to data from state health departments collected and compiled by NBC News. The figures are based on death reports from 42 states and reports on affected facilities from 45 states, so they are both undercounts. The federal government has not released its own count. Deaths at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have accounted for about a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in the U.S. In some states, however, the percentage of deaths that have occurred in nursing homes has topped 50 percent. The total of deaths was about 11,000 as of April 23 and over 15,000 as of April 29, according to NBC News reporting. Share this -





