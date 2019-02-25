Suits! (Not the show previously starring Megan Markle)

The Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick campy thrilled "A Simple Favor" (unsurprisingly) received no Oscar nominations, but its legacy is alive tonight at the Lady Gaga Oscar awards.

Suits!

Blake Lively's suits, the star of "A Simple Favor," didn't get a nomination for best costume design, but who needs it when you have the suits on the red carpet.

Legendary teenager Elsie Fisher looks iconic in Gucci. Amy Poehler's wide-legged suit pants with the brooch! Awkwafina's metallic purple look!

The men's suits are boring as usual (save Stephan James of "Beale Street" in red), but these looks make up for it.